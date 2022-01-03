Moderna to Provide Business and Pipeline Updates at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that CEO Stéphane Bancel will present an update on the Company and its pipeline of mRNA development programs at the virtual 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for 30 days following the presentation.

