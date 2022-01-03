Cann American Corp. Announces Engagement of PCAOB Auditor to Prepare for Uplisting

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Cann American Corp. CNNA, a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, is pleased to announce the engagement of Michael Gillespie & Associates, PLLC as the company's auditor.

Having taken the CNNA entity current in October of 2019, after nearly 4 years of dormancy, and completing the merger that became Cann American Corp. in December of 2019, current management believes it has sufficiently maintained its reporting obligations to begin the process of reporting audited financials through the SEC EDGAR system for the sake of uplisting to a higher exchange.

On December 27th the company filed an 8k report announcing it has engaged Michael Gillespie & Associates as its auditor. The company chose to release the 8k through EDGAR to maintain a timeline of events during the audit process and to accustom itself with making regular reports through the SEC system.

"I believe, after 3 years of timely reporting of our financials, that uplisting is the next logical step for the company." Stated Cann American, CEO, Jason Black. "The company continues to demonstrate it has staying power in the public markets, where dozens of others in our sector have tried and have long since failed. Uplisting to an SEC reporting exchange is in line with our overall growth strategy for increasing shareholder value in 2022."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.



