GlobeX Data CEO Letter to Shareholders and The Year Ahead

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / GlobeX Data Ltd. SWISFSWIS ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce its program for the year ahead as the Company is looking at another transformative year for 2022.

Dear Shareholders, Partners, Customers and Supporters,

As we embark on the new year, I wanted first and foremost to thank you all for your continued support. We have had a very good 2021, with increases in all our metrics. To summarize, here are the main points:

Financial Health:

In 2021, GlobeX Data was able to raise over CA$13 million (US$10 million) through several private placements between January and November 2021 and through some of the funding that came from accelerated warrants exercise due to the rapid share price increase of the company in Q1 of 2021. Management participated in 20% of the raises, demonstrating a firm commitment to the Company as well.

The Company finished the year 2021 with over CA$8.6 million (US$ 6.7 million) in cash and no debt. The company is in solid financial standing to continue its operations in 2022.

Cash on hand improved by 2,200% at the end of 2021 as compared to end of 2020; market capitalization reached to over CA$52 million on Dec 31 2021 as opposed to approx. CA$6 million in Dec 31 2020, an increase of over 850%; and finally share price increase by over 203% in CA$ and by over 185% in US$ share price gain.

Average daily liquidity in our securities has increased by 1,000% in Canada and by over 7,000% in the US OTCQB markets.

Additionally, the Company has received its first analyst coverage from FRC Research and the report can be seen on the Company's website under Investors section: https://globexdata.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/GlobeX-Data-Dec-2021-Coverage-Initiating-FRC.pdf .

Sales Increase:

GlobeX finally launched its long anticipated Sekur solution, which has been in a revamp and re-branding and new product development phase throughout 2020 and part of 2021. Sales started in mid-July 2021 and was reflected by the Q3 2021 financials the Company published with an increase of 1,260% in sales and 1,000% in increase in userbase, as compared to Q2 2021. The sales increase are a direct result of the Company's marketing and overall branding strategy with several of its partners, as illustrated throughout the year via our news releases.

Additionally, the Company has signed two telecom distribution agreements to sell SekurMessenger with America Movil in Mexico, and to sell all Sekur solutions through Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka.

Marketing and Branding:

The company has embarked on a massive mass market branding and marketing effort by branding itself through over 200 electronic panels in NYC, a large panel on the NASDAQ bldg., several email marketing campaigns and a continuous stream of sponsored podcasts and YouTube episodes and over 300 TV commercials per month on Newsmax, CNBC, FoxBusiness TV, Bloomberg TV and the NTD network. Additionally, the company now has its own TV segment airing weekly with new content via the Sekur Privacy and Security Segment and the Jane King interviews from the NASDAQ headquarters. Last measure of viewership from Nielsen ratings showed a viewership of 62,500 viewers and increasing over time.

These efforts are ongoing and increasing as we start our big push in Q2 with our new SekurMail application, business packages and SekurVoice solutions.

The Plan ahead for 2022:



Solutions Launches:

GlobeX plans to launch several solutions in 2022, as illustrated in the FRC Research report. The first milestone will come with SekurMail and Business Mail solutions being launched fully in February 2022. The next milestone will come in end of March 2022 when the Company's SekurMail application will be complete and launched. At the same time, the SekurMessenger application will allow users to invite non users to chat privately and securely by just sending the non Sekur users a SMS invitation to chat. Other improvements will be noticed between January and March. SekurVoice is planned to be launched in Q2 and we plan to launch SekurPro, our private and secure video conferencing solution by Q3 2022.



Sales Efforts:

The Company plans to increase direct marketing, digital targeted marketing and general branding once the SekurMail application has been fully launched. Efforts will also include a marketing effort directly targeting SMBs and larger businesses and targeting through partnerships and distributors. Digital targeted marketing will be done with partners specializing in targeting Sekur's target audience, whether it be consumers or businesses. As the targeting improves and the Cost of Acquisition goes down ("CAC"), the Company will inject more funds for this type of sales marketing.

Partnerships with telecom operators already signed, such as America Movil and Dialog Axiata will start to bring top line revenues to the overall revenue stream of the Company. The Company anticipates completion of full integration with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata no later than Feb 28 2022 and sales to start in late Q1 or beginning Q2 2022. Sales through America Movil are already underway and will start to increase towards the end of Q1 2022 and continue on a steady stream, barring any slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The Company has 2 other partnerships in Latin America and is looking at revenue contribution from these during mostly Q2 2022 onward.

Additionally, GlobeX is negotiating several partnerships in the USA and those will be announced once they have been signed and ready for deployment. We expect two of the partnerships to be announced during January and February 2022.

Financial Health:

The Company has engaged in several efforts in order to increase shareholder awareness and engagement. These efforts should start to increase exposure to the Company's securities with retail and institutional investors and investment funds. Efforts consist of digital marketing, non-deal road shows, presentations in person or remote via digital conferences. The Company's goal is to increase its shareholder base in order to increase liquidity for all shareholders over time and increase awareness of the Company and its Sekur solutions. The Company has realized that a vast majority of its shareholders are also inclined to purchase its Sekur solutions.

The Company has enough funds to operate with its budget during 2022. The Company may strengthen its balance sheet through more private placements, options or warrant exercise, depending on opportunities that present themselves for the benefit of GlobeX Data's shareholders. Management believes that any additional funding that may occur in 2022 will benefit the long-term viability and revenue growth of the Company.

Additionally, the Company has expressed its wish to graduate to a higher exchange in the United States . A graduation could be in the form of up listing to the OTCQX Marketplace or the NASDAQ stock exchange. This effort is now proactively being taken by management and although there are no guarantees of completion or timelines, management has already started to take steps in order to achieve its goals. Further information will be provided over the course of 2022 via news releases in order to inform the Company's shareholders appropriately with more details. Management believes that graduating to a higher exchange will bring greater awareness to the general investment community, and therefore greater liquidity to the Company's securities. As part of running a publicly traded company, it is important that a stable supply of liquidity is provided to all shareholders wishing to trade in the Company's securities without major disruptions due to lack of liquidity in the marketplace.

We are looking forward to increase shareholder value, increase sales and footprint of our Sekur solutions, increase our financial strength and continue on the path of profitability we have set out for GlobeX Data.

I want to thank again all our shareholders, our GlobeX team of engineers and support personnel, our management and our customers who continually support us through their subscriptions to our Sekur solutions. We wish everyone good health, joy and prosperity for 2022.



Warm wishes for 2022.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdata.com

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information, please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdata.com .

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

