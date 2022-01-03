HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. PTEN today announced that it has sold to Clearwell Dynamics, LLC the well service rig business and wireline business that it acquired as part of its acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. The sale transaction was completed on December 31, 2021, and Patterson-UTI received $43 million in cash consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments at closing for cash and working capital.
Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I remain very pleased with our acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services and the integration of the U.S. and Colombian drilling businesses. As we previously announced, the Pioneer acquisition included a well-run and high-quality production services business that we believe will be better served as a focused stand-alone business. The proceeds of this sale exceed the cash portion of our purchase price for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. I would like to thank all parties involved in the execution of this sale transaction.
About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.
Contact:
Mike Drickamer
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 765-7170
SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/680407/Patterson-UTI-Energy-Announces-Sale-of-Pioneer-Well-Service-Rig-and-Wireline-Businesses
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.