Atlas Singularity Financial Counseling Announces Grand Opening

Founder Chrisna Ouk Sets Company Focus on Clients That Are Starting Their Own Businesses

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2022 / After a highly successful soft opening in August of 2021, financial counseling firm Atlas Singularity (Atlas) is announcing it is holding their grand opening on Saturday January 1, 2022. Atlas is part of Chrisna Ouk's family of companies. In addition to training in financial literacy, the company will be analyzing their clients' credit reports and offering insights to repair their credit. Atlas' main mission is to build a foundation of success for their clients by focusing on helping people who want to open their own business. Their leadership team knows how hard it is to start a business without a basic knowledge of financial matters and how credit works. They have created a counseling model to help educate people on how to control their finances to achieve their business and personal life goals.

Atlas offers consulting services that teach people how to manage their financial life and improve their credit whether it's for business or personal reasons. They show them how to get higher funding limits and offer a comprehensive grounding in financial literacy. When people are starting out in business, most are unaware of how much credit and lending can positively benefit them. If used responsibly, Atlas believes credit can give you more leverage when it comes to efficiently growing your business. You can invest more in your business with higher buying power and scale your business faster. Most people who are in the early stages of creating a successful business don't have much capital or liquid cash available.

There's a simple quote that says, "You need money to make money." Some may disagree, but it does help to have more available capital when it comes to growth. Even some of the richest people and largest companies in the world take advantage of credit and grow using other people's money. Microsoft and Walmart are two of the largest companies in the U.S and they use credit to run their operations daily. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett still uses other people's money by trading options.

Atlas Singularity Founder Chrisna Ouk shared his vision for the company, "Growing up I didn't have a lot of money as I wasn't born into a family with wealth, so I know exactly how stressful it is to start with absolutely nothing.

When I initially launched my businesses 5 years ago, I remember how hard it was to gain traction and bring myself to the next level. Because I didn't know about credit and lacked capital at the time, I was unable to efficiently scale my businesses and operated under a strict budget.

I started this financial education company to help relieve people's stress regarding money and positively impact them with the knowledge I share.

I once read a statistic that said that less than 30% of millennials are financially literate. Our educational system was failing to teach a topic that was crucial for the real world. I knew that launching this financial literacy education company would be successful and beneficial for not only myself, but for my students and clients.

Whether or not you're starting a business, basic understanding of finances and credit is essential to all who want to improve their quality of life. My mission is to positively impact people's financial lives by sharing my knowledge and experience."

ABOUT ATLAS SINGULARITY

Atlas Singularity is a financial literacy business with a unique focus. They specialize in clients who need help getting their credit and financial life under control so they can open and grow their own business. Their leadership team has experience in Real Estate, Marketing/Media Buying, E-Commerce, Trading Options, Cryptocurrency with technical analysis, Private equity, and Credit Counseling. Atlas offers consulting services and education on credit and funding options for the beginning entrepreneur. They are on a mission to empower the working class and small business owners to tap into the smartest form of funding, credit, so they can achieve their dreams.

ABOUT CHRISNA OUK

Chrisna Ouk is a Virginia native, who at 21 has been in business on his own since the age of 14. He specializes in internet-based businesses and considers himself to be a serial-entrepreneur because he has created businesses in several industries. His endeavors cross many industries, including e-commerce, marketing, real estate, credit, private equity, and trading. He has built a significant social media presence with over 24k followers. He's decided to share the recipe for success by opening a new personal brand business where he can help people grow.

