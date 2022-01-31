Cap Rates for Single Tenant Big Box Properties Compress – The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group announced the release of its Net Lease Big Box Report today. In the fourth quarter of 2021 national asking cap rates in the single tenant big box sector decreased to 6.25%, according to the 2021 Net Lease Big Box Report. This represented a 50 basis point decrease when compared to the prior year.
“The decrease in cap rates can be primarily attributed to increased activity in the big box sector from substantial amounts of capital targeting this sector, particularly institutional investors,” says Randy Blankstein, President, The Boulder Group. “Once the economy began to recover from the initial pandemic, activity within the sector increased.”
At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, big box property investors flocked to tenants categorized as essential retail with investment grade ratings including grocery and home improvement. Throughout 2021, big box investors became more comfortable with non-essential retailers. Accordingly, the spread between investment grade and non-investment grade bog box retailers shrunk to 90 basis points from 105 basis points.
“Following the surge in demand for essential and investment grade retailers in 2020, the supply of these assets were limited in 2021,” adds Jimmy Goodman, Partner, The Boulder Group.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, less than 10% of the net lease big box sector was comprised of investment grade grocery related or home improvement tenants. Properties with these tenants were priced at an even greater premium. In the fourth quarter of 2021, investment grade grocery and home improvement related properties had an average cap rate of 5.05%. With a limited supply of inventory and increased demand for these assets from individual and institutional investors alike, many of these properties are being sold on an off-market basis.
“Despite the positive investor sentiment for the big box sector, these properties are still priced at a discount to the overall net lease retail market,” John Feeney, Senior Vice President, The Boulder Group adds. “In the fourth quarter of 2021, the net lease big box sector was priced at a 37 basis point discount to net lease retail.”
The single tenant net lease big box sector will continue to see demand from both individual and institutional buyers. The most conservative investors will pay a significant premium for specific assets such as Walmart and Home Depot. “The higher yields generated by this asset class will be attractive to financial buyers utilizing low interest rate debt,” according to Blankstein. “Despite lower demand for non-investment grade big box, a market for these assets still exist for properties with favorable underlying real estate, strong performing locations or below market rents.”
To view the full report: https://bouldergroup.com/media/pdf/Q4-2021-Net-Lease-Big-Box-Report.pdf
About The Boulder Group
The Boulder Group is a boutique, Chicago-based investment real estate services firm specializing in transaction and advisory services for single tenant net lease properties. Founded in 1997, the firm has closed over $6 billion of net lease property transactions. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, research, advisory, and financing services nationwide. The level of annual, single-tenant transaction volume consistently ranks the firm in the top 10 companies nationally, according to industry benchmarks determined by CoStar and Real Capital Analytics.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Boulder Group
Contact Person: Randy Blankstein
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8478816388
Address:3520 Lake Avenue Suite 203
City: Wilmette
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: https://www.bouldergroup.com/NNN-Properties-For-Sale.html
