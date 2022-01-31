Global Life Science Analytics Market Size & Trends Will Reach USD 14.15 Billion By 2028: Polaris Market Research

Global Life Science Analytics Market size & share to reach around USD 14.15 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.79 Billion in 2020. The global Life Science Analytics Market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 7.9% by 2028.

Life science analytics is any analytical exercise used in organizations related to clinical research, pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and many other divisions entailing supply chain, research, and marketing. The advantages of analytics in life sciences are demonstrated in notable areas like early detection of prescription and patterns of treatment, planning the intention of the patient to accurate world result and most significantly obtaining the excellence of operation to experience the rational journey of the patient.

The key worry of the healthcare ecosystem is to develop healthcare that is personalized. This worry is a reason as to why there is an initiative that is collaborative and where life science analytics plays an important role. The life science industry is a massive industry that includes drug discovery, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and health care industries. The data that is generated forecasts several results that can be executed to enhance health.

Life Science Analytics Market: Growth Leading Factors

The growth of the global life science analytics market will be driven by factors such as the increasing usage of analytics in trials that are clinical and have become very tangled as it includes a lot of activities and brings about volumes of data that are high from different systems. The altering administrative protocol needs for conducting clinical trials and provocation in data collection, inspecting, and putting together a report speedily for submission to the authorities of health accelerates the adoption of analytics of clinical practice.

Analytics may assist in enhancing the discovery of the drugs improving the regulation of clinical trials. With the massive amount of data generated from the R&D process and research that is clinical, pharma companies can identify prospective drug candidates with a high possibility of successfully turning into drugs.

Due to the covid-19, there was an increase in deaths, which caused an extensive shortage of beds, essential medical equipment, and healthcare providers. There has been a steady rise in teleconsultations. The consolidation of EHR with alternative healthcare IT solutions like e prescribing functionalities or telemedicine help healthcare providers in generating an interconnected network that guarantees the usage of HCIT to define and diagnose medicines for patients. Therefore, the growing number of covid-19 cases, the want of health care providers, and the requirement for better patient data management are anticipated to raise the demand for life science analytics.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 7.79 Billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 14.15 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.9% from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Segments covered By Type, By Component, By Application, By Delivery, By End-Use, By Region Key Companies IBM, Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Alteryx, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., IQVIA, MaxisIT Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Optum, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pyramid Analytics, SAS Institute, SCIO Health Analytics (part of EXL Health), Sisense, Take Solutions Ltd., ThoughtSpot, Inc., Wipro Limited Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Key Segmentation

Based on type, the descriptive analytics segment is deemed for the largest market share. This growth can be because of the crucial use of descriptive analytics by stakeholders of life science to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the ancient trends and events happening in real-time. By component, the increasing tendency of digitalization in healthcare and progressive health care IT infrastructure across emerging and developed economies is pushing the demand for related analytical solutions and services. Favorable government initiatives and growing digital literacy boost the demand for analytical solutions. By application, the research and development section is expected to register the fastest growth. This growth can be attributed to the growing acquisition of analytical solutions in discovering drugs and advancement and clinical trial management systems. By delivery, with the rise of cloud-deployed and web-hosted analytical solutions and applications with a progression in internet connectivity which is head-on influencing the availability of these analytical solutions from locations that are remote. By end-use, there is a faster growth rate of biotechnology companies.

By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global life science analytics market. The life sciences and pharmaceutical companies are encountering defiance linked to R&D and regulatory changes. The introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the US is altering the regulatory structure, surging scrutiny and refunding based on the outcomes of health. To confront these challenges, many companies in the US are applying analytics either by themselves or by using third-party analytics services. To follow, Asia is anticipated to develop faster because of the growing universality of chronic diseases, development of the life science industry growing adoption of progressive technologies, and increasing concentration of prominent players on increasing the presence in upcoming Asian countries.

The market principally depends on the type, component, application, delivery, end-user, and region

Life Science Analytics Market: By Type

Reporting

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Life Science Analytics Market: By Component

Software

Services

Life Science Analytics Market: By Application

Research & Development (R&D)

Sales & Marketing Support

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Analytics

Pharmacovigilance

Life Science Analytics Market: By Delivery

On-demand

On-premise

Life Science Analytics Market: By End-Use

Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Others

