Global Portable Coolers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Portable Coolers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable coolers market, assessing the market based on its segments like distribution channel, application, end-use, product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-coolers-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.0%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5 Billion
It has been reportedly observed that the earth’s temperature has been rising at a pace of 0.32° F (0.18° C) per decade over the last 40 years. This corresponds to the growing concern and consequence of global warming. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s temperature data, 2020 was the second-warmest year on record, with land areas reaching new highs. These factors have led to increasing usage of coolers, leading to the market growth of portable coolers as well. Increasing pollution levels due to rapid urbanisation and rising population in India and China, is expected to contribute a significant growth in the portable cooler market in Asia Pacific region.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Portable coolers, also known as ventless coolers, operate on the concept of evaporation. It consists of a box-like enclosure that has a walled fan and water-soaked pads inside. The fan takes in warm air and transfers it towards wet pads which helps to lower the temperature significantly.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-coolers-market
On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:
- Residential or Recreational
- Commercial and Government
Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into:
- Offline Online
- Hard-Sided Coolers
- Soft-Sided Coolers
- Dry Camping
- Backpacking
- Off-road/RV Camping
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Based on product, the market is segmented into:
The application areas are bifurcated into:
The major regional markets include:
Market Trends
Consumers are leaning towards more compact solutions, globally. Portable air coolers have the advantage of being lightweight, versatile, and do not require complex installation. They can also be more energy efficient to run because they are often used to cool only specific areas of the home or to supplement focused forced air systems. Some portable coolers are battery operated and cater to a single person’s use. Growing global concerns for rising global warming is also forcing people to consider more energy efficient solutions. Moreover, there is a lot of product innovation to adapt to various needs of the end users. For example, coolers for camping and also cooler bags for carrying food and beverage for trips are being developed to enhance the personal experience of campers. These trends are driving the portable coolers market globally.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, Engel Coolers, Grizzly Coolers, Igloo Products Corp., and K2 Coolers, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Global Location Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/location-analytics-market
Global Management Decision Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/management-decision-market
Global Robotics Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotics-technology-market
Global Head-Mounted Display Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/head-mounted-display-market
Global Solar Panel Recycling Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-panel-recycling-market
Global Fast Casual Restaurant Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fast-casual-restaurant-market
Global Portable Power Station Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-power-station-market
Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wind-turbine-rotor-blade-market
Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp-market
Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laser-capture-microdissection-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person: Matt Johnson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-415-325-5166
Address:30 North Gould Street
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Portable Coolers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.