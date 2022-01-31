Global Portable Coolers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

“Global Portable Coolers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”

Global Portable Coolers Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Temperature Due To Global Warming In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Portable Coolers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable coolers market, assessing the market based on its segments like distribution channel, application, end-use, product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5 Billion

It has been reportedly observed that the earth’s temperature has been rising at a pace of 0.32° F (0.18° C) per decade over the last 40 years. This corresponds to the growing concern and consequence of global warming. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s temperature data, 2020 was the second-warmest year on record, with land areas reaching new highs. These factors have led to increasing usage of coolers, leading to the market growth of portable coolers as well. Increasing pollution levels due to rapid urbanisation and rising population in India and China, is expected to contribute a significant growth in the portable cooler market in Asia Pacific region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Portable coolers, also known as ventless coolers, operate on the concept of evaporation. It consists of a box-like enclosure that has a walled fan and water-soaked pads inside. The fan takes in warm air and transfers it towards wet pads which helps to lower the temperature significantly.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Residential or Recreational



Commercial and Government



Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into: