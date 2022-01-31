Global Fruit Juice Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fruit Juice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global fruit juice market, assessing the market based on type, flavor, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): 46.8 billion Liters
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.1%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): 53 billion Liters
Consumption of fruit and vegetable juice globally increased because of health benefits during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Several players have launched products containing fortified vitamins and minerals in the regional and international markets to enhance human immunity.
The growing demand for healthy beverages from an increasingly health-conscious consumer base is driving growth in the market for fruit and vegetable juices.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The fruit juice is made without applying any heat or solvents by mechanically squeezing or macerating the flesh of the fruit. Fruit juice, which is freshly squeezed, is as nutritious as fruits. Certain advantages include easy digestion, maintenance of our body’s nutrient level, removal of indigestible fiber and purification.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
- 100% Fruit Juice
- Nectars
- Juice Drinks
- Concentrates
- Powdered Juice
- Others
Based on flavour, the industry is segmented into:
- Orange
- Apple
- Mango
- Mixed Fruit
- Others
Based on distribution channel, the industry is divided into:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Food Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
Companies that can develop and promote functional fruit juice products based on consumer preferences and expectations might benefit from new product development and marketing opportunities. Ample product prospects exist for the juice sector in terms of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, bioactive substances, vitamins and probiotic bacteria. Vitamins are added to fruit juices to improve their nutritional profile. Vitamins D, E, A, and C are commonly added to fruit juices. Various government projects are underway globally to encourage consumption of fortified foods and beverages, especially in developing nations like China and India.
The Middle East and Africa region now consumes less fruit and vegetable juice per capita than the developed world, but this is rapidly changing. Consumers’ health in this region is heavily influenced by their education levels. The region is moving away from carbonated energy drinks toward fruit and vegetable juices.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are PepsiCo Inc., Del Monte Food Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
