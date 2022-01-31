Network Telemetry Market Share, Growth Drivers and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2030

The globalnetwork telemetry market revenue stood at ~$300 million in 2020, and it is predicted to rise rapidly between 2021 and 2030 (forecast period). The market is being propelled by the increasing digitalization rate, growing prevalence of network security attacks, rising use of network telemetry technologies by various service providers and organizations, including multiple telecom and consultancy providers, and burgeoning demand for the optimization of the network infrastructure around the world.
With the increasing penetration of the internet, the incidence of cyberattacks is rising sharply across the world. The servers and networks of several organizations are rapidly getting penetrated. Additionally, several businesses are recording the loss of critical information because of cyberattacks, which is also causing them huge financial losses. Hackers are stealing confidential and sensitive information from various sources in a workplace, such as the internet of things (IoT)-connected gadgets, that are integrated within a centralized network.
Apart from the aforementioned factor, the rising requirement for the optimization of the network infrastructure, on account of rapid digitalization and growing need for reduced downtime, is also fueling the growth of the network telemetry market. When real-time data is transferred to multiple locations via network devices, the system becomes unavailable for a short period of time which results in downtime. To resolve this issue, network telemetry solutions are being increasingly adopted to optimize the network infrastructure.
Depending on end user, the network telemetry market is classified into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed service providers. Out of these, the telecom service providers category held the largest share in the market in the past, and this category is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market in the coming years. This is credited to the growing adoption of network telemetry solutions by various telecom service providing organizations, such as Telefonica UK Limited, for optimizing and managing the network infrastructure.
The market is also divided, on the basis of component, into services and solutions. Between these, the services category is expected to demonstrate higher growth rate in the years to come. This is attributed to the rapid advancements being made in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, growing demand for optimized network infrastructure, and increasing adoption of network telemetry solutions by businesses, which is subsequently driving the demand for training, maintenance, and consulting services.
Across the globe, North America contributed the highest revenue to the network telemetry market in the years gone by, and it is predicted to demonstrate rapid expansion in the coming years as well. This is ascribed to the presence of several market players, such as Pluribus Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Arista Networks Inc., in the region. In addition, the fierce competition in almost every industry and growing use of advanced technologies, such as the AI and IoT, are also propelling the requirement for network telemetry solutions in the region.
Thus, it is safe to say that the demand for network telemetry solutions will rise enormously in the coming years, primarily because of the growing requirement for reduced downtime and optimization of the network infrastructure, on account of the rapid digitization of several business operations across the world.
Network Telemetry Market Size Breakdown by Segments
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Professional services
- Managed services
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By End User
- Telecom Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
- Managed Service Providers
- Others
By Region
- North America Network Telemetry Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
- By country – U.S. and Canada
- Europe Network Telemetry Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
- By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific Network Telemetry Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
- By country – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC
- Latin America Network Telemetry Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
- By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa Network Telemetry Market
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
- By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA
Market Segment Analysis of Countries
- Further breakdown of 16 listed countries will be provided as per below segmentation:
- By component
- By organization size
- By deployment mode
- By end user
