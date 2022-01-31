“Brucine Sulfate Market Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026”

Increasing The Consumption Of Brucine Sulfate As Organic Ingredients In Medicine And Cosmetics Products Is Highly Soluble In Boiled Water And Hence It Is Estimated To Grow The Demand For Brucine Sulfate Market

Brucine Sulfate Market is forecast to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026 due to growing consumption of brucine sulfate from the cosmetic and pharma industry. Brucine sulfate, an alkaloid closely related to strychnine but less potential and toxic than strychnine, acts as an antagonist at glycine receptors and paralyzes inhibitory neurons. Brucine sulfate is majorly available in powder form that can be packed in a drum or bottle or bags to supply. These can be stored at room temperature with a high melting point. Brucine sulfate is an organic intermediate salt that is an antioxidant. It is also classified in agrichemical and oil field chemicals, thus; brucine sulfate is used in oil denaturants. Brucine sulfate consists of purity of 98% and is highly soluble in water (1 gm dissolves in about 70cc of water) and sparingly soluble in alcohol. It comes under medicine grade, thus; increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector is estimated to grow the consumption of brucine sulfate.

Impact of COVID – 19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumption of brucine sulfate in the pharmaceutical industry has positively influenced the market growth as it is used in pharmacokinetics and is used to improve patient care in toxicity cases by estimating the amount of drug in the body. Brucine sulfate comes under medicine grade, thus; increasing the demand from the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to boost the consumption of brucine sulfate.

Brucine Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Form

The powder form held a significant share of the global brucine sulfate market in 2020. The powder brucine sulfate is an organic salt that is highly soluble in water and sparingly soluble in alcohol. These can be easily supplied with minimum (25kg) to maximum quantity (above 100gm). Brucine sulfate can be stored in a light-resistant container at room temperature. Thus, the powder form of brucine sulfate is expected to be widely used during the projected era.

Brucine Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Packaging

Drum packaging held the largest share in the global brucine sulfate market in 2020. By using drum packaging, the brucine sulfate is safely provided to manufactures. This is available in powder, solid, and catalyst form. The powder form is melted at 185 0C. Thus, with the help of drum packaging, it supplies conveniently to the manufacturers. Brucine sulfate is available in a green and white appearance with high solubility in water which consists of density 1.41 g/cm3. Hence, drum packaging is widely used for the packing of brucine sulfate.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17716

Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)

Brucine Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Application

Pharmaceuticals dominated the global market of brucine sulfate in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Brucine sulfate pharmacokinetic is used to enhance the efficacy and decrease the toxicity of drug therapy. Brucine sulfate (less toxic than strychnine) is a white needle catalyst that is highly soluble in water, ethanol, and chloroform. Hence, such properties are boosting the consumption of brucine sulfate in pharmaceuticals. According to the National Healthcare of United States, healthcare spending increased 4.6 percent to reach $3.8 trillion in 2019. Furthermore, according to the international trade administration, in Mexico, medical devices and supplies reached US$ 4.9 billion in 2019, and the pharmaceutical market was US$ 2.5 billion in 2019. Thus, the growing pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to increase R&D expenditure in the United Nations. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association, the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector in the United States was increased by US$ 64.3 billion in 2019 compared to US$ 62.2 billion in 2018 and US$ 57.7 billion in 2017. Hence, the growing pharmaceutical activities are expected to boost the demand for brucine sulfate during the projected era.

Brucine Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

Asia Pacific dominated the global brucine market in 2020 with more than the share of 30%, due to the increasing consumption of brucine sulfates from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. Brucine sulfates are antioxidant salt chemicals that are used as denaturants of oil and alcohols, and also in cosmetic products. Brucine sulfate acts as an alkaloid antagonist at glycine receptors and is used as an organocatalyst in chemical applications which is estimated to create an opportunity for brucine sulfate from the healthcare and cosmetic sector. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the healthcare market is expected to increase by Rs. 8.6 trillion (US$ 133.44 billion) by 2022, which is anticipated to drive the demand for brucine sulfate. Additionally, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, India is the largest producer of generic medicines which contributes 20% share globally for the exportation of generic medicines. Furthermore, the increasing cosmetics market in Asian countries is also boosting the market. According to Cosmetic Europe, a personal care association, in Japan, the cosmetic industry is increased by euro 32.6 billion (US$ 36.49 billion) in 2019 as compared to euro 29.4 billion (US$ 34.7 billion) in 2018. Hence, increasing adoption of these powder salt is projected to drive industry growth of brucine sulfate.

Brucine Sulfate Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

Brucine sulfates are available in powder, solid, and catalysts form that can be preserved in tight and light-resistant containers thus these are used in pharmacokinetics. Brucie sulfate plays a role as an alkaloid antagonist at glycine receptors that are used are found in the spinal cord and brain stem. Hence, the growing pharmaceutical industry is creating a huge opportunity for the demand for brucine sulfate. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is estimated at US$ 41 billion in 2021. The sector is also expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and ~US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Additionally, North America has also contributed a significant share for the brucine sulfate market due to growing investment in the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, According to the National Healthcare of United States, healthcare spending increased 4.6 percent to reach $3.8 trillion in 2019. Hence, such factors are estimated to grow the market size of brucine sulfates.

Growing Consumption of Brucine Sulfate for Cosmetic Products in the Asia Pacific

Brucine sulfate is used as an organic intergraded for cosmetics products as it can be stored at room temperature. This organic compound is melted at 185 0C with high solubility in water, thus it is used in cosmetic products. Thus, the cosmetic industry is increasing in other Asian countries such as Indian and China. According to Cosmetic Europe, a personal care association, China’s cosmetics market increased by 15.33 % to euro 54.9 billion (US$ 61.45 billion) in 2019 compared to euro 47.6 billion (US$ 56.21) in 2018. Additionally, the Cosmetic industry in India increased by euro 12 billion (US$ 13.43 billion) in 2019 as compared to euro 10.7 billion (US$ 12.63 billion) in 2018. Hence, the growing cosmetic industry is estimated to grow the consumption of brucine sulfate.

Direct Purchase link @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=17716

Brucine Sulfate Market Challenges

Brucine Sulfate Posses Health and Environment Risk

Brucine sulfate is a highly flammable and toxic organic salt that causes skin and eye irritation. It highly affects the human body due to high toxicity and poses chronic health effects. The highly used brucine sulfate is harmful to aquatic organisms which may cause long-term adverse effects in the aquatic environment. Hence, due to various health and environmental effects, the consumption of brucine sulfate may hamper the market growth.

Brucine Sulfate Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Brucine Sulfate Market. Major players in the Brucine Sulfate Market include:

Shreeji Pharma International

Kothari Phthochemicals International

Alfa Aesar GmbH Co. KG

Wallen Technology Co., Ltd.

Changsha Winner Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jai Radhe Sales

Alpha Chemika

Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, and among others.

Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific dominates the market of brucine sulfate market due to increasing cosmetic and pharmaceutical activities in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Others.

Increasing the consumption of brucine sulfate as organic ingredients in medicine and cosmetics products is highly soluble in boiled water and hence it is estimated to grow the demand for brucine sulfate.

Brucine sulfate is not as poisonous as strychnine, hence it acts as an antagonist at glycine receptors and is used as an organocatalyst in chemical applications which is estimated to grow the market size during the forecast period.

Relevant Reports

A. Per Sulfate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18705/per-sulfate-market.html

For more Chemicals and Materials related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Brucine Sulfate Market Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026