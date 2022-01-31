AS-Interface Market Anticipated to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2026

Growing Adoption of Automation Tends To Drive the Market Growth for As-Interface Market

AS-interface Market is anticipated to reach $1.48 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period 2021-2026. AS-Interface is an intelligent cabling system that eliminates the need for individual wires to connect a Programmable Controller to sensors and actuators. AS-Interface is a Master-Slave system that allows a single AS-Interface Master to exchange I/O data with up to 62 AS-Interface Slave devices. Increasing norms for worker safety in industrial areas coupled with rising adoption of automation across industries has significantly triggered the demand for AS-Interface technology. In addition, Governments are estimated to expand their support to accelerate the adoption of automation resulting in an expansion of the AS-Interface market. Automation of business processes have provided significant business growth and will provide more in the future, according to a survey conducted in mid-2019 among 502 senior executives of large and medium enterprises from eight countries, including Canada, France, Japan, India, Singapore, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. AS-interface is used in the distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLCS), PC-based automation system as an industrial networking solution, which is a growth contributing factor for the rising adoption of AS-interface technology. Hence, these factors will drive AS-interface market size in the forecast period 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Segment Analysis – By Component

By component, AS-interface market is segmented into AS-Interface Slave, AS-Interface Gateway/Master, AS-Interface Power Supply, AS-Interface Cable, AS-Interface safe and AS-Interface Power 24V. AS-Interface Master/gateway is estimated to hold the highest market share among all the components during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising adoption of automation across industries. In June 2019, UiPath published a report on present and future progress of automation, and according to the survey report 90% organizations already using the automation technology to conduct the business processes. A single master can offer connection to a large number of AS-Interface slaves, which is a considerable factor, enhancing the growth of this market. Apart from that, Master can detect faults, provides connection to the higher level of control system and monitors the communication among the connected device as well as the working of connected slaves. Thus, above mentioned factors are analyzed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Segment Analysis – By End User Industry

This market is segmented into automotive, metal, power, chemical, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, electronics and semiconductors, mining and others, on the basis on end-user industry. Pharmaceutical is anticipated to witness significant amount of growth with a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to growing investments in this sector. According to the report of Invest-India, the pharmaceutical sector witnessed growth at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2015-2020, and reached US$55 billion in the year 2020. Out-break of COVID-19 had a positive impact on pharmaceutical industry. The rise in COVID cases and the growing health awareness among public are the key factors behind the massive amount of investment, resulting in higher demand for AS-Interface technology. Hence, rising investment in pharmaceutical industry is being seen as the opportunity for the players operating in the AS-Interface market, driving the market growth in 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

North America dominated the market by a market share of approximately 30% in 2020. Early adoption of new technologies and increasing safety norms are the key factors contributing to the market growth. The government initiative, in order to enhance industrial worker safety, promotes the adoption of this technology in the region. Apart from that, increasing adoption of industrial automation plays a major role in the growth of this market. According to the report of UiPath, published in June 2019, 61 % of US organizations use automation extensively. Furthermore, APAC is projected to have the fastest growth during 2021-2026, owing to increasing investment across industries, rapid digitalization, economic development, and growing penetration of advanced technologies. According to some recent research report, Indian organizations are very much satisfied with the benefits resulting from automation and expecting financial profitability, revenue growth, operational cost reduction and others from the penetration of automation. Apart from that, India is anticipated to be the third-largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world, which will fuel the adoption rate of automation, resulting in growth of AS-Interface market. Hence, this type of developments across industries are analysed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Automation tends to drive the market growth for As-Interface:

Increasing adoption of automation is one of the major drivers for AS-Interface Market, triggering the growth for this technology. Integration of pc-based automation system across industries, offers greater efficiency, higher reliability, enhanced plant asset management, production boost, better process speed and cost effectiveness, which is accelerating the funding by enterprises to remain productive, therefore, driving AS-interface industry growth. In September 2020, the U.K. government announced plans to invest around $180 million into the second round of its “Manufacturing Made Smarter” scheme, which is aimed at promoting interconnectivity and innovation in the country’s manufacturing sector. In October 2019, Automation Anywhere launched AI-powered RPA-as-a-service Platform to accelerate the adoption of Robotic Process Automation across the world. This product ensures easy and fast installation process, flexible connection, safe transmission of data and energy and others, enhancing the process standard across industries. Thus, the increasing adoption of automation positively impacts the market growth.

Growing requirement for safety measures in various industries propels the market growth:

Increasing requirements for safety measures across industries and government initiatives along with regulatory norms to maintain the safety level is fuelling the adoption of automation as well as intelligent cabling system, master-slave system and others. For instance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation, requested UNIDO to conduct an international conference with Rostechnadzor, to increase awareness regarding industrial safety and security. Similarly, OSHA issued some regulations, which include safety and health standards to ensure the safety of the wide range of workers. Such strategic safety measures by government bodies are augmenting the growing adoption of AS-interface technology globally and set to boost the market growth during 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Challenges

Lack of Expertise and Skills act as hindrance to the market growth for As-Interface:

Although AS-Interface market is growing at a rapid phase, the lack of technical expertise is estimated to hinder the market growth. For using AS-Interface and to get the complete benefits of this technology, experienced workers with specific skills are required which is hard to find. According to report of ESG and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) 2019, only 7% of cybersecurity professionals claim that their organization has improved its position relative to the cybersecurity skills shortage over the past few years. Alternatively, 45% say that things have gotten worse while 48% believe things are about the same today as they were in the past. Hence, the lack of skilled experienced workers will hinder the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

AS-Interface Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the AS-interface market. In 2020, the market of AS-interface industry outlook has been fragmented by several companies. AS-interface top 10 companies include

● Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

● Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

● Siemens AG

● Valmet Corporation

● Schneider Electric SE

● Baumer Electric AG

● ABB Ltd.

● Emerson Electric Co.

● IFM Electronic GmbH

● Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg, among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

● In January 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs acquired US-based industrial Ethernet Communication manufacturer, Comtrol Corporation, to enhance its portfolio of Sensorik 4.0 solutions and interface technologies including AS-Interface, IO-Link master and industrial connectivity.

● In February 2019, Emerson announced the acquisition of Intelligent Platforms business of General Electric, making Emerson, a global leader in automation for process and industrial automation, by expanding its machine control and discrete application capabilities.

Key Takeaways

● North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to early adoption of new technologies, government regulations and others.

● The demand for AS-interface is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of automation across sectors globally.

