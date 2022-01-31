Dispersant Market Forecast to Reach US$5.8 Billion by 2026

Growing Investment in Oil & Gas Production Activities is Estimated To Grow the Consumption of Dispersants Market

Dispersant Market is forecast to reach US$5.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026 due to rising demand from end-use sectors such as construction, paint & coatings, oil & gas, agriculture, petrochemical, and others. Dispersants provide coating strength, stability, and protection from the harmful ultra virus. Dispersants help to improve the workability of fluids by reducing the viscosity of the dispersion. Also, the growing demand for solvent-based technology reduces volatile organic compound emissions in the environment, thus creating an increased demand for dispersing agents. Additionally, naphthalene sulfonate, lignosulfonate, acrylic acid, and others are used in the formulation of dispersing agents which provide consistent color, quality, stability durability, and reduce viscosity. Hence, due to such properties dispersants are widely used in paint & coatings, and other industries which is estimated to grow the dispersants market

Impact of COVID-19

The tragedy of COVID-19, which is declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. This has affected the demand and supply chain as well, thereby limiting the growth. Thus, all pending activities are limiting the demand for dispersants.

Dispersant Market Segment Analysis – By Technology

Solvent-borne technology leads the global market of dispersants in 2020 as it is widely suitable dispersants for viscosity depression. Solvent-based technology leads to higher pigmentation in mill base formulation. This technology provides dispersant strength for flexibility and durability coatings. In architectural paints, dispersing additives, often based on low molecular weight, can replace alkyl phenol ethoxylate-based surfactants (APEO) which have commonly been used to formulate pigment concentrates. Hence, solvent-based technology is widely used for dispersing agents.

Dispersant Market Segment Analysis – By Application

Construction dominated the global market for dispersants in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. The dispersant is a superplasticizer that is highly soluble in water and helps to increase the workability of concrete. This superplasticizer helps to increase strength of concrete mixture and make more impervious to water penetration. Dispersants, also known as friction reducers, are used extensively in cement slurry viscosity while they are being pumped into the well and to improve the rheological properties that relate to the flow behavior of the slurry. Hence, rising infrastructure activities are growing the consumption of dispersing agents. According to the Indian Government, the investment in national highways were Rs 1,001,780 million (US$ 15.39 billion) in 2017-18, Rs 1,279,930 million (US$ 18.13 billion) in 2018-19, and Rs 1,032,580 million (US$ 14.56 billion) in 2019-20. And works on 2,108 highway projects costing Rs 9,224,040 million (US$ 124.30 billion), were ongoing as of March 2021. Additionally, the National Infrastructure Pipeline announced to spend Rs 20.34 lakh crore on roads between 2020-2025. Apart from this according to the International Union of Railways (UIC), China could exceed 80,000km of high-speed railway line construction by 2030-2035. Hence, all such infrastructure activities increasing the market growth.

Dispersant Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

APAC dominated the global dispersant market in 2020 with a share up of 32%, due to increasing infrastructure activities and growing consumption from end-use industries such as paint & coating, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others. Dispersants are produced using different types of chemicals such as lignosulfonates, naphthalene sulfonate, acrylic acid, depending on their usage in different industries. It is widely used in industrial coatings that protect exterior and interior substrates from corrosion, abrasion, thermal, chemical, and ultraviolet (UV) degradation in both industrial environments. Thus, the increasing demand for automotive coatings in Asian countries is estimated to grow the consumption of dispersants. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Chinese government is expected to run the production of automobiles with 35 million units by 2025. Furthermore, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian Government expects the automotive sector to attract US$8 billion to US$10 billion in local and foreign investments by 2023. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in Malaysia, the commercial and passenger car vehicle production increased by 1.2% to 571632 units in 2019 as compared to 564800 units in 2018. Additionally, dispersants are used as plasticizers or superplasticizers in concrete formulations to lower the use of water. Therefore, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in China, 14 construction investment projects were approved worth CNY177.8 billion (US$25.2 billion), following approvals of CNY68.9 billion (US$10.1 billion) in August 2020. Hence, increasing infrastructure activities is estimated to grow the market size of dispersants.

Dispersant Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Paint & Coatings Industry

Dispersants are used to stabilize paints and coatings and reduce viscosity on the surface. Dispersants ensure the strength of paints, glossy floor and prevent sedimentation of particles. Thus, increasing demand for solvent-borne dispersion technology due to low surface tension is estimated to growing the consumption of dispersing agents. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, solvent-based coatings are widely used for industrial coatings, which account for approximately 65 %. Additionally, increasing vehicle production is also growing consumption of paint & coatings which, in turn, is estimated to grow the market size. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production increased by 21.08 million in January-March 2021 as compared to 18.03 million in January-March 2020. Thus, increasing demand for dispersing agents from paint and coatings is estimated to grow the market of dispersants.

Growing Investment in Oil & Gas Production Activities is estimated to Grow the Consumption of Dispersants

The dispersant is used as a drilling chemical in oilfield applications. Dispersants drilling chemicals sprayed on the surface increase the flow of the sticky oil to break down into small particles. Dispersants also decrease the ability to absorb oil from the ocean surface. Thus, increasing investment in oil & gas production is estimated to grow the consumption of dispersants. According to The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), investments in oil sands operations and conventional oil & gas production is expected to rise nearly from US$19 billion (C$24 billion) in 2020 to US$21 billion (C$27 billion) in 2021. Additionally, oil and gas companies will invest C$27.3 billion in 2021. Hence, all such factors are expected to drive the growth of the dispersants market.

Dispersant Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Naphthalene sulfonate is used in the formulation of dispersants that are produced by coal tar or petroleum. Furthermore, lignosulfonate is also used in formulation in dispersants and petroleum recovery operations. However, the fluctuations in prices of crude oil are also fluctuating the production of dispersants. According to BP static, Global oil production fell by 60,000 barrel per day was more than offset by a decline in Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production, led by the USA, (-2 million b/d), Iran (-1.3 million b/d) Venezuela (-560,000 b/d) and Saudi Arabia (-430,000 b/d). Additionally, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil prices decreased by US$ 41.69 per barrel in 2020 compared to US$ 64.34 per barrel in 2019. However, according to BP static, oil prices declined to US$64.21/bbl in 2019 as compared with US$71.31/bbl in 2018. Thus, fluctuations in prices of crude oil may decrease the formulation of dispersants which may hamper the market growth.

Dispersant Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Dispersant Market. Major players in the Dispersant Market include:

● BASF SE

● Ashland Inc.

● Arkema Group

● The Dow Chemical Company

● Clariant AG

● Solvay Chemicals

● Ecolab Deutschland GmBH

● The Lubrizol Corporation

● Evonik Industries AG

● Uniqchem, and among others.

Key Takeaways

● Asia Pacific dominates the market of dispersant market due to growing infrastructure activities in developing countries such as India, China, and Others.

● The demand from paint & coatings is increasing as dispersing agents protect the interior and exterior of vehicles from anti-corrosion and stone-chip resistance. Thus, increasing vehicle production is estimated to grow the consumption dispersants.

● According to the International organization of Vehicle Motor Manufacturers (OICA), commercial vehicle production increased by 31.4% to 5731161 units in 2020 as compared to 4360472 units in 2019.

● Additionally, naphthalene sulfonate, lignosulfonate, acrylic acid, and others are used in the formulation of dispersants that are produced by coal tar or petroleum, which may hamper the market growth.

