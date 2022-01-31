“Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Size Projected to Grow at CAGR of 6.2% During 2021-2026”

Technological Advancements Upsurge the Demand Of Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems is Driving Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Growth

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market size is estimated at $998 Million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hemodynamic monitoring systems take blood pressure readings directly from the veins, heart, and arteries. They also check blood flow and oxygen levels. The major role of these devices is to monitor heart activity. The hemodynamic systems supply information on blood pressure, blood volume, and fluid balance. These systems also include interfaces for documenting diagnostic catheterizations, Esophageal Doppler, Transesophageal Echocardiography, coronary, peripheral, and electrophysiology (EP) operations. Auto-populating fields in the physician report, which may be linked to an external cardiovascular information system, can help speed up workflow (CVIS). Some systems allow many users to enter data for a certain process at the same time to help speed up case reporting. The system can also keep track of these modifications and determine which user entered the data. An increase in the aging population and patient pool, technological developments with regard to Esophageal Doppler, Transesophageal Echocardiography in Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, and an increase in the number of surgeries are all driving the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems market forward. The growing number of critically ill geriatric cases, rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and diabetes, expanding demand for home-based and non-invasive monitoring systems, and technological improvements in the hemodynamic monitoring system are all driving the market. Furthermore, in 2018, the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) launched the first global “World Restart a Heart (WRAH)” project. The goal was to raise public awareness and boost bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for cardiac arrest patients.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Segment Analysis – By Type:

Based on Type, Minimally Invasive System Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The minimally invasive technologies aid in the continuous monitoring of stroke volume and provide dynamic information on fluid responsiveness. Some of the systems examine volumetric preload factors, while others emphasize continuous central venous saturation measurement using unique catheters, Esophageal Doppler and Transesophageal Echocardiography. These minimally invasive system variables, together with cardiac output, provide better hemodynamic monitoring. As a result of this advancement, the clinical adoption of minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring is growing. Different approaches are commercially accessible, and they have proven to be adequate in replacing the PAC in specific clinical situations in recent years. Furthermore, because these procedures are easier to use (in comparison to the PAC), they may be used more widely and earlier in larger patient populations at risk of hemodynamic instability. Arterial cannulation, for example, is a minimally invasive way of hemodynamic monitoring that, when used in conjunction with modern equipment like the FloTrac system, can offer data on blood pressure and heart function, thereby, driving the segment growth. The Non-Invasive System segment is anticipated to grow with the second-fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to lower staffing costs, treatment costs, and hospital stays, rising incidence of respiratory disorders, fewer complications of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring compared to invasive methods, better portability, ease of use, and precision. The technological advancements operating in the segment are going to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Segment Analysis – By End User:

Based on End Users, Hospitals/Clinics accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is owing towards ease of availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology, which allow for both faster and more accurate diagnosis. Furthermore, the presence of these advanced monitors as well as competent staff helps to this segment’s lucrative expansion. Concerns regarding patient safety have led to a variety of technological improvements in the Esophageal Doppler, Transesophageal Echocardiography sector, and as a result, these technologies are widely used in both developing and developed countries. The growing number of surgeries performed around the world, as well as the demand for painless surgeries, are propelling the industry forward. Nursing Homes are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Nursing homes are privately operated establishments that provide maintenance and personal or nursing care for persons that are either old, chronically ill, or unable to take care of themselves properly. Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems are basic patient monitors that are used in the operating room to track the patient’s blood pressure and temperature while they are sedated. Patient monitors, on the other hand, are employed in settings such as the recovery room before or after surgery. Nursing stations frequently check the patient monitors that are utilized in hospital settings. Normally, monitors do not communicate with one another, but many telemetry (automated transmission) monitors allow patient data to be wirelessly transmitted to nursing homes hence enhancing the market’s growth.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

Based on Geography, North America Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market accounted for the 41% revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of well-developed health care settings and increasing health awareness levels amongst the people. North America is predicted to command the greatest market share owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and diabetes, product introduction, and acquisition in this region. Visura Technologies, a medical device firm based in the United States, announced in July 2018 that the FDA had granted 510(k) approval to their TEECAD System, a single-use disposable camera system used during transesophageal echocardiography. Furthermore, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s 2019 report, more than 62,000 people in Canada suffer a stroke each year, with the number anticipated to climb. Stroke affects more than 405,000 people around the country. According to the American Heart Association, roughly 69.0 percent of people who have a cardiac arrest and 77.0 percent of persons who have strokes have blood pressure that is higher than 140/90 mm Hg for the first time. As a result, monitoring blood pressure using these devices aids in the early detection and management of cardiovascular disease cases which drives the industry expansion in the region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026. The number of ailments, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and various types of malignancies, is expected to continue to climb in the region, contributing to an increase in the number of open and minimally invasive procedures which propel the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Drivers

Technological Advancements Upsurge the Demand Of Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems is Driving the Market Growth:

Now a day’s people are more susceptible to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, resulting in a higher demand for procedures and treatments. For critically ill patients, noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring entails direct monitoring of blood pressure with finger cuffs and assessment of cardiac output with the pulse contour approach for Esophageal Doppler and Transesophageal Echocardiography. The Caretaker 4 from Caretaker Medical, for instance, measures continuous beat-by-beat blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological data with a finger cuff. The need for surgical services grows as a country’s population ages. During the perioperative phase, elderly patients often require more care than younger patients, resulting in increased health-care costs. For instance, Getinge launched NICCI, its latest advancement in advanced hemodynamic monitoring, in October 2020, to provide continuous and noninvasive hemodynamic solutions to reduce the risk of chronic problems in patients with low blood pressure, thereby, aiding expansion to the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Industry.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Challenges

High Product Cost May Hinder Product Demand:

The Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market’s growth is hampered by the high implementation costs and a lack of information about how to handle equipment globally. The presence of traditional procedures and the high cost of equipment are some of the market’s limiting issues. In addition, hospitals are merging, and major group purchasing organizations, hospital networks, and other organizations are looking for ways to pool purchasing power. Economic conditions in the United Kingdom, for example, have been harmed as a result of BREXIT, with currency exchange rate volatility and a growing number of regulatory complications. These outcomes may have a negative impact on enterprises, financial conditions, or operational results in this market which further restrains the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Industry growth.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Landscape:

The Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market’s main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market top 10 companies include:

Medtronic, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Baxter International, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaAGE Healthcare

Heyer Medical AG

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In September 2019, Baxter International, Inc acquired Cheetah Medical, a prominent producer of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology. The acquisition highlights Baxter’s continued commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes by utilizing a well-established patient monitoring technology to better inform and guide physicians’ treatment decisions.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market held the largest revenue share of 41% in 2020 to higher production and sales of Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems in the region. The scope of the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.

Physicians’ growing awareness of the myriad factors that influence patient outcomes, such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases continues to fuel the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems industry’s expansion. Fluctuating the cost of raw material for Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems is poised to create hurdles for the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market. The market’s growth will also be fueled by ongoing research and advancements in end-use is pushing the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems industry forward during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Report.

