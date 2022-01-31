Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 8.34% over the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

“Nucleic Acid Labeling Market”

The nucleic acid labeling market size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Nucleic acids are by far the most important class of macromolecules found in various cells and viruses. Nucleic acid helps in the storage and in the easy expression of genetic information. The two most prominent nucleic acids are DNA and RNA. The former helps to pass the information to the cells to make proteins. The latter helps in protein synthesis. One of the major features of nucleic acid is that it is stable and does not fall apart on its very own. Radioactive phosphates or P-32 is used in the laboratory to label the DNA and proteins, and in turn, are primarily used to treat disorders such as polycythemia vera and certain types of leukemia. Nucleic acids can also be made fluorescent. Additionally, to make DNA and RNA fluorescent, fluorophores or quenchers are directly attached to the acid structure. The various DNA labeling kits allow tagging a single line stand of DNA with biotin for use in various assays.

The personalized medicines, which are made according to the patient’s needs on the molecular basis of diseases, have been one of the leading drivers for the market, and the advent of healthcare technology and IoT have further pushed the marketers to provide better and faster diagnosis. The following are some of the factors driving the nucleic acid labeling industry forward in the projected period of 2021-2026.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segmentation Analysis- By Method

The nucleic acid labeling market based on method can be further segmented into Enzyme Based and Chemical Based. The enzyme-based method held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is owing to their high adoption rates over the former method and the rising preference to generate small-scale probes. Moreover, enzymatic-based methods are effective for ssDNA, RNA, and their labeling site can be 3’, 5’, or 5’1 or 3’2. They are recommended for modified nucleotide incorporation, phosphates isotopes, and various others.

Moreover, the enzyme-based segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to the gaining traction observed by several start-ups. The potential of enzymatic synthesis is a much faster and more efficient route for synthesizing proteins 2ith longer DNA strands. Additionally, companies such as Codexis announced that they would buy $1 million worth of stocks for molecular assemblies, as the latter company specializes in DNA synthesis.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segmentation Analysis- By Label Type

The nucleic acid labeling market based on label type can be further segmented into Biotin Based, Fluorescent, Radioactive Phosphates, and Enzymes. The fluorescent segment held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is owing to their preference for being used in various applications pertaining to nucleic acid sequences. The following technique allows for easy incorporation of RNA and DNA via various enzyme-based methods and is hereby used for analytical purposes.

However, the biotin-based segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is owing to their increased stability and their non-hazardous nature. The secondary reporter molecules used in terms of biotin allow for better signal amplification which in turn increases the sensitivity. Additionally, the products have a longer shelf life, and their stability in room temperatures remains constant. For example, a biotin-based probe, if prepared in bulk, can be stored at -20 degrees centigrade. The marketers are regularly updating the structures, which allows them to counter the technique’s inherent limitations.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography

The nucleic acid labeling market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s nucleic acid labeling market held a dominant market share of 40% as compared to the other in the year 2020. It is owing to the rising cases of chronic diseases and an increasing number of long-term side effects pertaining to the prevalent medications. For example, the cancer incidence in the US is close to 445 per 100,000 population. Moreover, as per the analysis, there would be close to 22 million cancer survivors by 2030, and new cases pertaining to cancer was close to 1 million in 2020. With the advent of the government’s support via policies, a favorable business atmosphere, and trade-friendly practices, the nucleic acid labeling market was able to find better solutions.

However, Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities to marketers. It is owing to the various government’s rising interest to develop a better medical health infrastructure. Moreover, trade practices have eased, which allows the foreign players and marketers to use the region’s hidden potential for nucleic acid labeling.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Drivers

The demand for personalized medicines has aided the nucleic acid labeling market.

The cases of cardiovascular diseases and other ailments have been on the rise for the past decade. More so, the rate of change has increased owing to factors such as better technology, internet-equipped nationals, and others that have propelled urbanization and sedentary lifestyle. For example, around 11 % of the population in the US have diabetes in terms of diagnosed or undiagnosed. The trends reflect the same everywhere. The personalized medicines being curated to particularly target the said ailments without disturbing any other body’s function has been on the rise. Genomic analysis has been readily used by scientists to personalize medications for them to be more effective. Additionally, diseases can be diagnosed based on molecular composition than just waiting for symptom onset. Hence, nucleic acid labeling market demand has been steadily growing up.

The advancements pertaining to tools and synthetic genome designing.

The development of NGS or Next Generation Sequencing has readily changed the outlook of all the biomolecular companies and industries. NGS is a parallel sequencing technology that offers the users excellent throughput, scalability, and, lastly, speed. The technology allows understanding the order of nucleotides of targeted regions of DNA or RNA. The complex genomics requirements, which were far ahead of the traditional DNA sequencing technologies, have now been readily substituted by NGS. NGS also has allowed the study of novel variants for gene expression analysis. Moreover, it is capable of handling cancer samples, rare somatic variants, tumor subclones, and other potential pathogens. The use of NGS in diagnostics and research will fuel the nucleic acid labeling market growth.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Challenges

The high production cost of personalized medicines poses a grave market challenge.

Around 20% of the pharma and biotech research is based on gene study and extrapolation. However, the benefits in terms of expenses pose a market challenge. It is owing to the requirement of companion diagnostics and genetic testing. The former makes the companies propel to hire a large pool of patients for testing of biomarkers which substantially notches the overall cost. Additionally, patient awareness has been on the lower end. The education/knowledge pertaining to the interpretation of HCV testing is not getting expanded as per the growing needs. Lastly, the problems pertaining to insurance claims and further ramification has posed a grave market challenge.

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Competitive Landscape

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market. The top 10- Nucleic Acid Labeling Market companies include:

Enzo Biochem Inc

GE Healthcare

Marker Gene Technologies Inc

Merck KGa

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

Vector Laboratories Inc

Agilent Technologies

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Recent Developments

In March 2020, FDA approved the first-ever CAR-T cell-based immunotherapy for patients suffering from refractory mantle cell lymphoma. The former treatments didn’t work or with time stopped working. However, with the advent and approval of CART-T cell therapy based on the basic paradigm of nucleic acid, the future of cancer care has been updated.

In January 2020, FDA made approval of a new small interfering RNA-based therapy that can be predominantly used for patients suffering from “Primary Hyperoxaluria 1” or PH1, which is a genetic rare condition that can potentially lead to progressive kidney failure and other organ failures as well. It has been one of the first genetic-based inventions which targets the root cause of the disease.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s nucleic acid labeling market held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and an aging population troubled with chronic illnesses. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to better reimbursement policies, penetration of foreign players, and the introduction of new players in the market.

The advent of healthcare technology with the ready adoption of big data and AI has been one of the key drivers for the market. However, based on modification and needs, the product costs can ramp up which is a potential market challenge.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the nucleic acid labeling market report.

