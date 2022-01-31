Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market Size Forecast to Reach $104.2 million by 2026

“Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market Size Forecast to Reach $104.2 million by 2026”

Surge in the Industrialization along with the growth of Oil and Gas industries owing to the rising energy demands along with increasing natural gas production and plans to improve oil production have driven the growth of the Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market

Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market Size is forecast to reach $104.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors market is a safety product used in workplaces or in the industrial processes to protect users and equipment from damages and explosions and consists of a metallic tube filled with iron wool to cool the flame. Adoption of hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors is huge in the oil and gas industry for oxy fuel welding, flame propagation and flame stabilization as well as reverse gas flow owing to stringent regulations related to the adoption of safety equipment in this industry. Growing research and development (R&D) activities for the development of flame arrestors are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. In water and wastewater industry, explosions may occur due to leakage of gases from sewage pipelines. Adoption of hydrogen flame arrestors and investments on water treatment due to stringent regulations in the U.S. and other countries provide opportunities for market growth. Moreover, an increase in investments for the upgradation of equipment and replacement with advanced equipment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market Segment Analysis – By Element Style

The Replaceable segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period as it is used widely in the Oil and Gas industry due to features such as high durability, versatile designs, optimum level arresting capacity, and others. According to Oil & Gas IQ, in 2019 the oil and gas industry will grow at a remarkable rate, owing to the increased upstream production. It is also estimated that Oil also accounts for a significant percentage of energy consumption regionally from 32% for Europe and Asia, 40% for North America, 41% for Africa, 44% for South and 53% for the Middle East. Critical environments facilitating explosion or blasts due to presence of volatile or harmful gases within the atmosphere, the need for regular inspection becomes essential in order to avoid accidents or severe damages in the long term. Such instances have been propelling the demand towards hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors in which the arrestor parts or elements can be easily replaced, thus reducing the need for purchasing new flame explosion trapping devices. All these factors are analyzed to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market Segment Analysis – By Industry Vertical

Oil and Gas sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period as there is remarkable growth in the Oil and Gas sector in the recent years. The environmentally vulnerable aspect of the oil & gas field makes it important to install hazard management appliances. A big catalyst for the development of the sector is the new shale gas and tight oil revolution in the US and Canada. With the cost of production diminishing as emerging developments develop, shale gas and tight oil production has risen rapidly and these are used in the bulk storage of oil and gas, offering minimum product losses and best-in-class pressure relief and explosion protection performance. According to OPEC, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) increased crude oil production capacity to 4 mb/d in 2020, where the additional production capacity came from technically challenging sour and heavy fields. Kuwait has accordingly awarded enhanced technical service agreements with international firms for the development of heavy oil boosting the use of alternators. In addition, The Clean Fuels Project (CFP), started in 2019, transformed Kuwait’s two refineries into a single integrated merchant-refining complex. As part of this integration project, Mina al-Ahmadi refinery shed 120,000 b/d and the Mina al-Abdulla refinery added 184,000 b/d resulting in a net gain of 64,000 b/d with a total of 800,000 b/d refining capacity at the new integrated complex in 2019. All these boosted the growth of the hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors Market.

Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

Hydrogen Flame and Flashback arrestors Market in North America region held significant market share of 37.2% in 2020. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of Oil & Gas. Canada ranks 5th in global production of Oil & Gas and 4th in the exports of the same. According to Statistics Canada, the country’s biggest banks earn up to 20% of their revenue through providing investment and earn up to 20% of their overall revenue by providing investment and corporate banking services to Oil & Gas companies. The trade in crude oil, natural gas, refined products such as gasoline and petrochemicals, and electricity between the U.S., Canada and Mexico is multi-directional. The U.S. chemical industry had final revenue of more than $765 billion and directly employing more than 529,000 employees in 2018, with additional indirect jobs of more than 1.8 million from industry suppliers. The chemical industry is one of the largest and fastest growing industries in the United States region. Hydrogen Flame Arrestor are deployed for protection of storage tanks for chemical processing plants. With the growing chemical industry, demand for hydrogen flame and flashback arrestor rises for safety purposes, which in turn drives the market growth.

Hydrogen Flame & Flashback Arrestors Market Drivers

Rising investments towards Oil and Gas Projects:

Increasing industrialization has resulted in the surge of oil and gas applications where there is a requirement of hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors for damage protection. Oil and gas sector is considered as a major end-user incorporating flame arrestors owing to its highly critical and hazardous industrial environment. Production facilities related to oil & gas processing as well as refining utilizes a wide range of hazardous and volatile compounds or chemicals, which affect industrial safety, thus creating high demand towards hydrogen flame and flashback arrestors. With the surging COVID-19 pandemic, the oil & gas construction projects were postponed as an initiative towards preventing the virus spread. As per the data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the project activities across 8,363 oil and gas projects worth Rs. 5.88 lakh crore have been resumed across India in 2020. The start of oil & gas construction projects with maintaining standard operating procedures related to pandemic, will be driving requirement of gas pipelines, treatment systems, gas storage tanks with many others in the long run. As these industrial machines are a part of exerting harmful and toxic gases or vapors, there can be explosion threats, thus boosting the growth of flame arrestors owing to rising oil & gas projects.

Government regulations regarding industrial safety concerns:

The Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas serves as a technical standard directorate responsible for coordinating the implementation of self-regulatory measures, which are aimed at enhancing safety standards within the oil & gas plants operating in India. Several set standards namely, OISD STD 116 and OISD STD 117 regarding fire protection facilities across oil or gas processing plants as well as petroleum refineries, which has been causing a positive impact on the installation of fire explosion control systems such as hydrogen flame arrestors. According to the guidelines set by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) regarding industrial safety across chemical industries, the manufacturing plants are bound to comply with fire safety regulations. Due to the generation of various volatile and harmful obnoxious gases within the industry, there are high chances of fire explosions owing to the mixing of flammable substances within the machines, thus making it mandatory to install various fire protection equipment. Such regulatory policies have been helping to boost the demand towards hydrogen flame arrestors across chemical industries.

Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market Challenges:

High Investment for the installation of hydrogen flame arrestors:

The rising adoption of flame arrestors for demanding applications across various industry verticals such as mining, sewage plants, food & beverage, chemicals, power generation with many others are causing higher demand in the market. Manufacturing of such efficient and highly reliable flame arrestors incurs high investments by the manufacturers, which directly impact the purchasing costs for the consumers in the market, thus causing lesser adoption which is restraining the growth of the market.

Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market Landscape

Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market. Hydrogen Flame and Flashback Arrestors Market top 10 companies include Protego Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, ELMAC Technologies, Emerson Electric, D-KTC Fluid Control, Morrison Bros, WITT-Gasetechnik, AAGER GmbH, Continental Disc, Motherwell Tank Protection, Westech Industrial among others.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In June, 2020, Elmac Technologies announced the expansion of their current end-of-line flame arrester range with a new High Temperature EHB Series suitable for use with gases in explosion groups up to and including IIB3, and for elevated operating temperatures up to 150°C.

In January 2019, Wihelmsen launched new series of SIRE version (7) which are used in specific welding gases which are flashback arrestors in marine applications.

Key Takeaways

Surge in the Industrialization along with the growth of Oil and Gas industries owing to the rising energy demands along with increasing natural gas production and plans to improve oil production have driven the growth of the market to improve the safety regulations.

Replaceable hydrogen flame arrestors have witnessed a significant growth in the market owing to growing which is widely being used in most major industries like oil & gas, aerospace & Marine and so on as there is need for need for regular inspection in order to avoid accidents or severe damages in the long term.

North America is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the stringent government regulations and growing industrialization owing to offering environmental protection due to continuous mixing of hazardous wastes from industrial sector.

