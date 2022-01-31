Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market Size Forecast to Reach $8.56 Billion by 2026

“Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market”

Increasing Use of Nanomaterials in Various Industries Driving the Growth of Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market.

Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market size is forecast to reach US$8.56 billion by 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.05% during 2021-2026. A Nanocrystalline (NC) material is a polycrystalline material with a crystallite size of only a few nanometers. Nanocrystalline Cellulose (NCC) production is mainly achieved through chemical treatments using sulfuric acid that swells cellulose amorphous regions keeping the crystalline part. Micro fibrillated Cellulose (MFC) products on the other hand, are produced with no acid hydrolysis step, making it possible to retain both the crystalline and cellulose amorphous regions and conserving the molecular mass of cellulose. The process of isolating Nanocrystalline Cellulose (NFC) from bamboo fiber consists of a series of chemical treatments and high-intensity ultrasonication. After ultrasonication, the colloidal suspension of nano fibbrilled Cellulose(NFC) are collected. Owing to lots of perfect properties of strength, light transmission, gas barrier, the applications of the nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) are focused on the Packaging, optical film, electronics, composite materials, and other fields. Hence the Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market is estimated to grow in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market was highly impacted. Most of the manufacturing plants were shut down, which declined the production of Nanocrystalline Cellulose. Also, due to supply chain disruptions such as raw material delays or non-arrival, disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line staff, OEMs have been forced to function at zero or partial capacity, resulting in lower demand and consumption for Nanocrystalline Cellulose in 2020. However, manufacturers have gradually started to operate with minimum workforce and necessary covid-19 norms and the Nanocrystalline Cellulose market is slowly recovering with small economic disruption owing to its vast application in various end use Industries.

Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By Form

Powder segment held the largest share of 53% in the Nanocrystaline Cellulose Marketin 2020. Spray drying is the most cost-efficient technology to produce bulk quantities of Powder cellulose nanocrystals from acid hydrolyzed CNC suspensions. Spray drying results in the aggregation of CNC particles in granular material which is difficult to redisperse in water to individual particles. Higher light transmission properties, improved dispersion stability, and narrower particle size distribution powder CNC suspensions are achieved with the incorporation of nonionic surfactant at 5 and 10 mM prior to spray drying. Therefore, the addition of a nonionic surfactant is an attractive approach to control granular particle morphology and aqueous redispersion of CNC granular powder.

Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By Application

Biomedical segment held the largest share of 30% in the Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market in 2020. Nanocrystalline cellulose is a renewable nanomaterial that has gained a lot of attention for its use as a biomedical material due to its exceptional physical and biological properties, such as surface chemistry, low toxicity, biodegradability, and biocompatibility. Nanocrystalline cellulose based biomedical materials are widely utilized in medical implants, drug delivery systems, wound healing, tissue engineering, cardiovascular disease, and antibacterial/antimicrobial activities. Emerging fields being developed to use nanocelluloses and their composites in more novel ways in biomedical applications such as 3D printing and magnetically responsive materials. According to National Bio Technology Strategy, the Indian biotech industry is likely to experience significant growth. Current estimates value of the industry at US$63 billion in FY2019-20, which is expected to grow to US$150 billion by FY25. At present, the biotechnology industry in India comprises more than 3500 biotech start-ups and is estimated to reach 10,000 by 2024-25.Hence the Nanocrystalline Cellulose market has huge potential to grow in the forecast period.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

North America region held the largest share in the Nanocrystaline Cellulose Market in 2020 up to 34%, owing to the growing biomedical Industry in the region. The U.S. bioscience industry has continued its impressive growth trend, generating high-paying, quality jobs and significant economic impacts for the nation. The nation’s bioscience industry employs 1.87 million across more than 101,000 U.S. business establishments. Bioscience industry wages now reach nearly two times the overall U.S. average the average bioscience worker earns more than $107,000, or $50,000 more than the nation’s private sector average. The nation’s bioscience industry has a vast geographic footprint extending to every U.S. state and region. A majority of states have a specialized concentration of employment in at least one of the five bioscience subsectors, and the vast majority have contributed to national growth. Hence the Nanocrystalline Cellulose market is projected to grow in the forecast period.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Drivers

Increasing use of Nanomaterials in various industries

Nanomaterials offer lightweight and strong materials for applications in various industries Nanotechnology in coatings make surface materials more durable, water- and stain-resistant, offering solutions in the textile industry for both high street fashion and for high-end sporting equipment. Many high-performance electronic devices rely on nanotechnology, for instance, Quantum Dot (QD) technology for LED screens and smartphones (QDs offer high resolution and accurate color reproduction). Nanomaterials are providing novel solutions for medical applications and cosmetics, hence the health and beauty sector has seen the greatest rise in nanotechnology focused research. Nanomaterials are widely used in consumer and industrial applications. In industrial products nanomaterials are regularly used to impart advantageous physico-chemical properties (durability, lustre, and water-resistance), Addition of silica nanoparticles to paints provides durability. Consumer products also use the same rationale for the addition of nanoparticles to products, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are widely used nanoparticles in sunblock and creams, acting as UV filters. Hence the growing use of nanomaterial is going to boost the Nanocrystalline Cellulose market.

Nanomedicine in Healthcare

Nanomedicine is a rapidly growing area of medical research that is focused on developing nanoparticles for prophylactic, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. In medicine, nanomaterials offer solutions in diagnostics, prophylactics, and treatment of diseases. Nanotechnology has great potential for applications in the field of cancer research and diagnostics. With the use of nanotechnology clinicians are able to monitor individual cells in the body. Biomarker detection using nanotechnology offers the possibility of early detection, and research in the field of proteomics and genomics facilitated by nanobiosensors has the potential for the prevention and control of diseases. Potentially beneficial properties of nanotherapeutics include improved bioavailability, reduced toxicity, greater dose response, and enhanced solubility compared with conventional medicines. Hence Nanocrystalline Cellulose has a huge potential to grow in the forecast period.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market – Challenges

Hazards associated with Nanomaterials:

Nano-goo self-replicating particles get out of control, or ‘nano-robots’. The real risks are much more simple and real. The miniature size of nanomaterials and the way their surfaces are modified to increase the ease with which they can interact with biological systems, the characteristics that make them attractive for applications in medicine and industry makes nanomaterials potentially damaging for humans and the environment. Carbon nanotubes are hazardous for repeated or prolonged inhalation exposure and for carcinogenicity.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market top companies include:

Borregaard

Celluforce

Sappi Ltd.

Kruger Inc.

Innventia AB

Cellulose lab

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso

American process Inc.

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Nanocrystalline cellulose Market, owing to the increasing use in biomedical materials, medical implants, drug delivery systems in the region.

Aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness for availability of different types of biomaterials materials in North America, has been the key factor for growth of Bio medical material in the region.

Nanocrystalline cellulose can alter characteristics of a material by changing its permeability, strength, flexibility, and optical properties. Use of nanocrystalline cellulose improves tensile strength, stiffness, and surface smoothness. Optical films incorporated with nanocrystalline cellulose are well suited for the use in specialty packaging, Armors, and Electronic devices.

Nanocrystalline cellulose is classified as a key evolving renewable nanomaterial that is likely to create huge influence on numerous end-user industries and the market is going to grow in the forecast period.

