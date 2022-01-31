PVDF Membrane Market Size Forecast to Reach $997.3 Million by 2026

“PVDF Membrane Market”

Rapid Urbanization, Emerging Economies, and Increasing Construction Activities Are the Major Factors Driving the PVDF Membrane Market Growth

PVDF Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$997.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Polyvinylidene fluoride, also known as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), is a special plastic material that belongs to the fluoropolymer family. PVDF membrane is used in chemical processing and other industrial facilities for various applications, such as water- and waste-treatment and membrane contact operations. PVDF membrane is used for nanofiltration and microfiltration applications. They are also used for acid gas absorption, stripping, and volatile organic compounds removal among others. The membranes also offer good resistance to acidic and organic solvents as compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes. Increased demand for PVDF membrane from biopharmaceutical industries is one of the major factors driving the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. According to the data published by IBEF, the Indian biotechnology industry was valued at USD 64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 150 billion by 2025. However, the high production cost of PVDF membrane is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different industries; one of the few industries that were primarily hit to some extent was the PVDF membrane industry. The demand for the PVDF Membrane is low during the covid-19 crises. The shutdown of manufacturing facilities of different industries such as Chemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, and others impacted the market in 2019-2020. The delay in construction activities in both developed and developing nations impacted the market growth for PVDF Membrane during covid-19. However, the PVDF membrane industry faced problems related to the supply chain, lack of workforce, and lack of raw materials supply.

PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By Material

The Hydrophilic membrane segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The hydrophilic PVDF membrane offers various physical properties, such as high porosity, high filtration efficiency, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, and high flow rates among others. Due to these properties, hydrophilic PVDF membranes are widely used in filtration applications in biopharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical, among others. Rapid growth in these industries is also supporting the growth of the hydrophilic membrane segment.

PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By Technology

The ultrafiltration technology segment accounted for approximately 34% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration membranes are used for separating larger materials such as colloids, particulates, fats, bacteria, and proteins. This technology requires low energy compared to other filtration technologies. The technology is widely preferred in the dairy industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, and chemical industry among others. Ultrafiltration technology can effectively remove pyrogens and endotoxins from solutions in biopharmaceutical products. The rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth for the ultrafiltration segment. According to the data published by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), In 2018 the pharmaceutical industry invested more than € 36,300 Million (42,868.7 Million) in R&D in Europe. This is further driving the demand for the ultrafiltration segment.

PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By Application

The filtration/sterilization segment accounted for more than 36% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. PVDF membranes are extensively used infiltration processes in various end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage among others. The growing food & beverage industry in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia among others are supporting the market for the filtration segment. According to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, the sales value of food and beverages wholesale in Japan was valued at about USD 450 billion in 2019, which is supporting the demand for PVDF membrane filtration in the food & beverage segment.

PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry

The biopharmaceutical segment accounted for more than 22% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the biopharma industry is driving the market for PVDF membranes. According to the data published by EFPIA, In 2019 the European Pharmaceutical industry invested US$ 41,980.3 million in R&D. The industry also employed about 795,000 people in 2019. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), during the 2014-2018 period FDA has approved more than 251 medicines to treat various diseases, compared with 175 in the period 2009-2013. These are some of the major facts supporting the demand for PVDF membranes during the forecast period.

PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the PVDF Membrane market in 2020, up to 35%, owing to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization in the region. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region. The presence of many end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical processing, and electrical & electronics are also driving the market for PVDF membrane in Asia pacific region. Abundant raw material sources and availability of workforce also supporting the regional demand. According to the 2021 World Investment Report published by UNCTAD, FDI inflows into China increased by 6% in 2020, to USD 149 billion, up from USD 141 billion in 2019. Based on the facts published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the Chinese pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing industry was valued at USD 399.65 billion in 2019. The Chinese pharmaceutical and medicine exports were valued at USD32.36 billion in 2019. The rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region is triggering the market growth for PVDF membranes.

PVDF Membrane Market Drivers

Growing water treatment activities

PVDF Membranes are widely used for filtration activities. They are used for various filtration processes such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, and Nanofiltration. Stringent rules and regulations are made on filtration and treatment of drinking water globally. The growing awareness of water pollution along with implementing various emission control acts in both developed and developing nations are supporting the demand for PVDF membranes. The developed countries including U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia are strictly following emission standards to reduce pollution levels in the atmosphere. According to the Government of Canada, approximately 150 billion liters of untreated wastewater are released into waterways every year, which is leading to environmental and water pollution in the country. According to the United Nations Water organization, Globally, 80% of wastewater flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. They also mention that about 1.8 billion people are using the same water as a source of drinking water globally. So the government bodies across the globe are taking strict rules and regulations on water treatment processes, which is further supporting the growth of PVDF membranes.

PVDF Membrane Market Challenges

Concerns related to life span and efficiency of PVDF membrane

PVDF membranes have an average life of 2-5 years. The efficiency and lifespan of PVDF membranes depend on the type of applications in which they are used. These membranes undergo fouling and need to be cleaned regularly for maintaining proper efficiency. Fouling in PVDF membranes mainly occurs due to the deposition of salts or dissolved solids on the external surface. These membranes are widely used in desalination and brackish water treatment processes which are prone to fouling or plugging. During the treatment of water or any filtration process, certain components such as iron, sulfate, manganese, and calcium, may form a precipitate on the membrane surface. These are some of the challenges hampering the market growth for PVDG membranes during the forecast period.

PVDF Membrane Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the PVDF Membrane market. Major players in the PVDF Membrane market include

BASF

Sika Carlisle Companies Inc

SOPREMA

Kemper System

Saint-Gobain

Firestone Building Products Company

Johns Manville

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Standard Industries Inc

Carlisle Companies Inc. and Other Companies

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In February 2021, Toray Industries, Inc., introduced a new polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) ultrafiltration (UF) membrane with an exceptional virus removal rate and high water permeability for water treatment.

Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing construction activities are the major factors driving the market growth.

The filtration segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2020-2026.

The growing use of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories are the key factors driving the PVDF Membrane market during the forecast period.

