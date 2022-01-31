Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Size Forecast to Reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026

“Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market”

Increasing Environmental and Climatic Concerns, and Aging Infrastructure Are the Factors Expected To Boost the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market size is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026 owing to rising demand for clean water, escalating industrial activities, and growth in population worldwide. Chlorine is an extremely effective technique of disinfection. Chlorine water treatment deactivates pathogenic microorganisms which can be found in water and can be transferred through drinking water distribution systems, causing harmful waterborne diseases. According to Euro Chlor, Europe witnessed 795,584 tonnes of chlorine production in 2020. Besides, to battle waterborne diseases, end-users are using chlorine. Chlorination of water is done to provide clean water that is safe for human consumption. It is majorly used in well water treatment, wastewater treatment, and swimming pools. The rapid growth in the rise in demand for clean water due to hygiene purposes in healthcare, agriculture, and especially in the food and beverage industry is enhancing the growth of chlorine water disinfectants.

COVID-19 Impact

The strict lockdown in all the regions and restrictions have severely impacted the industries, including Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market. Manufacturing activities were impeded resulting in a disruption in the supply chain and unavailability of labor. To control the spread of this disease and avoid the related consequences, governments across the globe have announced lockdowns, majorly impacting many manufacturing and service industries, including water and wastewater treatment. However, the industries are recovering and have certainly started seeing potential growth in the market.

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis – By Type

Sodium Hypochlorite held the largest share in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market in 2020 up to 32%. When compared to any other type of chlorine, sodium hypochlorite turns out to be the simplest to handle. Sodium hypochlorite is generally called liquid bleach, which is commonly used as a household chemical. It is usually employed as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, or disinfectant. Sodium hypochlorite is generally used during water treatments to remove the foul smell of raw water, act as a disinfectant and surface purifier. The amount of sodium hypochlorite mandatory for any kind of water treatment is comparatively less in amount than the other forms of chlorine. Thus, the rising demand for sodium hypochlorite will certainly enhance the growth of the chlorine water disinfectant market

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18817

Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis – By Application

The municipal segment dominates the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period owing to escalating use of chlorine disinfectant in drinking water. The global population is rapidly growing, for instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau (P.R.B.), the global population is anticipated to grow at a rate of 1.1% per year. They also mentioned the world population is estimated to reach 9.9 billion by 2050. The increasing population, mainly the urban population, indicates a prior factor for industrial and agriculture expansion, which, in turn, creates pressure on water sources. As compared to other disinfectants chlorine is low-cost and effective. Also, it is stress-free to implement, when evaluated to other water treatment methods. It is an effective method of water treatment as it can exclude an excess of pathogens comparatively quickly. Thus, owning to these factors it is widely used in municipal industries and the rapid growth in the sector drives the potential growth of the chlorine water disinfectant market.

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

North America region held the largest share in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant in 2020 up to 28% followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe owing to rigorous government regulations, escalating investment in the industrial sector, flourishing adoption of water chlorination, and spreading awareness among consumers about the unpleasant influences of pollutants. According to the United States, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) approximately 15 million U.S. households use private wells as their main source of drinking water. Unlike community water systems, wells are typically not structured or regularly examined for radionuclides. In 2020, New Zealand Council has allocated US$40 million in Government funding to upgrade parts of the city’s drinking and wastewater infrastructure. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permits drinking water treatment plants’ depletion of chlorine to disinfect drinking water. Consequently, it is extensively consumed by the water treatment plants. The rise in the numeral of water treatment plants and rising onsite reuse of water by various industries in driving chlorine water disinfectant market growth in the region.

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Drivers

Growing demand for Clean Water

Chlorine water disinfectant provides reduction of most bacteria and viruses as well as diarrheal disease incidence in water, residual protection against recontamination, and scalability and low cost. While chlorine water disinfectant has barred waterborne diseases. About 1.2 billion people have a scarcity of safe drinking water and adequate sanitation. Accordingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) evaluated that 3.4 million people die each year from water-related diseases. As a result, the demand for chlorine water treatment especially in the Asia-Pacific region is escalating at a rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing population and rapid urbanization coupled with scarcity in clean drinking water in countries such as India, China, and others. The limited availability of potable water has given rise to the recycling of wastewater which is creating the need for water treatment plants which in turn is driving the chlorine water disinfectant market.

The rise in demand from Healthcare Industry

Maintaining prime sanitation and avoiding disease contamination are supreme attributes in healthcare venues, which influence chlorine water disinfectant for various applications for cleaning and bleaching workstations and apparatus in a medical research laboratory, keeping away from bacterial contamination of any patients’ injuries, and also disinfecting kidney dialysis equipment. Furthermore, chlorine water disinfectant certifies safe water for drinking, bathing, and any hospital-related necessities. Hospital cafeterias and kitchens depend on chlorine disinfectants to exclude unsafe food-borne bacteria such as E. coli, and Salmonella on food arrangement surfaces. The constant development and initiatives in the sector, for instance, according to India Equity Brand Foundation, in 2021, the Indian government invested US$58.92 million to build a medical devices park, spanning about 350 acres, which in turn will increase the demand growth of chlorine water disinfectant.

Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=18817

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Challenges

The creation of unsolicited byproducts may hinder the market growth

Chlorine tends to react with several substances and the impurities that are present in wastewater react with the added chlorine which results in the need to add more chlorine for the same inactivation level. In certain cases, the chlorine-impurity reactions may produce unnecessary side products that are harmful to human health such as consumption of chlorinated drinking water might raise the risk of bladder cancer. The adding of extra chlorine to the water might cause airway irritation, wheezing, difficulty breathing, sore throat, cough, chest tightness, eye irritation, skin irritation. Besides, disinfection might be crucial to water system security. Hence, this factor may restrain the chlorine water disinfectant market growth.

Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant. Major players in the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market include:

● BASF SE

● Ecolab Inc.

● Kemira OYJ

● Solenis LLC

● Akzo Nobel N.V.

● DuPont

● Bayer AG

● Baker Hughes Incorporated

Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches

In June 2021, De Nora, electrochemistry leader, water disinfection and filtration pioneer, launched the CECHLO™-MS 200, a high-strength on-site chlorine generation system that is aimed at tackling water and sewage treatment challenges.

Key Takeaways

● North America dominates the Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market owing to a rapid increase in demand from the Municipal and Waste Water treatment sector.

● The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

● The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

● Increasing environmental and climatic concerns, and aging infrastructure are the factors expected to boost the chlorine water disinfectant market during the forecast period.

Related Report:

A. Liquid Chlorine Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17674/liquid-chlorine-market.html

For more Chemical and Materials related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market Size Forecast to Reach US$4.2 Billion by 2026