ARTII Announces Father of Digital Art, Laurence Gartel's First NFT Drop

ARTII, in partnership with world renowned artist Laurence Gartel, announces the highly anticipated Gartel Tesla Art Car NFT drop, which will have 500 limited edition NFT’s minted to commemorate Gartel’s first art car that was commissioned by Tesla in 2010, which was a Tesla Roadster wrapped with Gartel’s unique art style. The NFT drop will happen on February 1st 2022.

When asked about the Gartel Art Cart NFT Drop, ARTII CEO, Jaian Cuttari commented “It is truly a pleasure to work with a man of such talent, the ARTII team has had a great time creating such a memorable NFT, we look forward to future creative endeavors in partnership with Laurence Gartel”.

Laurence Gartel known as the Father of Digital Art, is a pioneer of digital art, with exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art, the Joan Whitney Payson Gallery (Portland Maine), the Long Beach Museum of Art, the Princeton Art Museum, MoMA PS1, the Norton Museum of Art, and in the permanent collections of the National Museum of American History and the Bibliotheque Nationale to name a few.

Gartel has created artwork for such pop culture stars as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. He was the official artist of the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. Gartel was the artist on the NASA Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission (MMS) launch at Kennedy Space Center. He was also the artist of the Newport Jazz Festival 2015. Gartel has created the official art for the Angel Awards, Monaco International Film Festival 2015.

He designed for Absolut Vodka in 1990, joining artists such as painter Andy Warhol (which he had the opportunity to teach Andy Warhol how to use the Amiga computer), and glass artist Hans Godo Frabel. These ads are considered to be the first digital art ads. Gartel has created groundbreaking artworks for the National Basketball Association, the Walt Disney Corporation, Forbes magazine, Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, and many others.

Gartel “art cars,” the first one being commissioned by Tesla Motors during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2010, since then Gartel has created 63 art cars including a commissioned Maserati. Gartel was recently the Visionary of the 3D Print Conference in Santa Clara, California and currently launching into the NFT world through ARTII.org

