Biological Seed Treatment Market to Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% | Key Players of BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Corteva Agriscience, Valent BioSciences, Verdesian Life Sciences

The report “Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbials and Botanicals), Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, and Vegetable Crops), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″. The global market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as high demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, lesser risks of exceeding pesticide MRLs, and insurance to seed investments.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162422288
Seed enhancement segment is estimated to be the largest market for biological seed treatment during the forecast period
The seed enhancement segment comprises biofertilizers and biostimulants. Cumulatively, they were estimated to account for a major share of the total market in 2020. The product portfolio of major companies involved in the biological seed treatment market is more focused toward biofertilizers and biostimulants. Thus, the market for biofertilizers is the largest and is expected to maintain its growth momentum in future.
Soybean segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period
Soybean is an important source of protein and oil for the feed and chemical industries. Despite being a legume crop with natural nodule formations, seed inoculants are used to further improve root length, effective water absorption, and nutrient uptake, thereby reducing early senescence, and improving grain quality. Thus, the use of biological seed treatments in soybean crops is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market
The major reason for the biological seed treatment market experiencing such a high growth rate is the highly streamlined product registration process, which makes it easier for most private companies to launch their products easily. Lower investment requirement and limited gestation period involved in the development and commercialization of biological products are key factors attracting a large number of startup companies in the industry. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers against synthetic chemicals has also led to a higher adoption of these products.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=162422288
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group(Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy), Marrone Bio Innovation (US), Certis Europe (Netherlands), UPL Limited (India), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), IPL Biologicals (India), Rizobacter (Argentina), Bioworks, Inc (US), Advanced Biological Marketing (US), Kan Biosys (India), and Incotec (Netherlands).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biological-seed-treatment-market-162422288.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Biological Seed Treatment Market to Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% | Key Players of BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Corteva Agriscience, Valent BioSciences, Verdesian Life Sciences
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.