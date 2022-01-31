Berry Global Inc. (US) and Amcor (Australia) are leading players in Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

“Browse 138 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 228 pages and in-depth TOC on “Flexible Plastic Packaging Market””

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region

The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast year. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, “flexible packaging is any package or any part of a package whose shape can be readily changed.” Some of the most common examples of flexible packaging include bags, pouches, shrink films, tubes, sleeves, and carded packaging. It find application in in numerous industries, such as food, beverages, pharma & healthcare, and Cosmetics industries. Flexible packaging is considered to be the most convenient and economical way to preserve, distribute, and package food items, beverages, pharmaceutical products and several consumables. In a way, flexible plastic packaging ensures a prolonged shelf life of the products that helps in efficient distribution and minimizing losses.

The flexible plastic packaging market has thousands of companies which thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, Berry Global Inc. (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Amcor (Australia), Sonoco (US), Mondi (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Coveris (Austeria), Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), and Constantia Flexibles (Austria). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions & investments, new product launch, and agreements to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Expansions and investments accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the flexible plastic packaging market between 2016 and 2020. Key players such Coveris (Austeria), Berry Global Inc. (US), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Sonoco (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US),and Mondi (Austria) adopted these strategies to enhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the flexible plastic packaging market.

Amcor (Australia) is a key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging products & services, and it offers a range of flexible plastic packaging products. Amcor aims to provide innovative solutions that are eco-friendly and meet consumer expectations . The company caters to the food, healthcare, beverage, home, tobacco, and personal care industries through its broad range of flexible packaging products. The company through its strategic developments aims to strengthen its customer base and product offering globally.

Berry Global Inc. is one of the key manufacturers and suppliers of a range of rigid and flexible flexible plastic packaging products. Berry Global focuses on expanding its customer base in various regions by offering attractive products for flexible plastic packaging. The company emphasizes on delivering high-quality tailor-made solutions to its customers and on manufacturing products that are designed using the latest unique manufacturing technologies. The company adopts various strategic initiatives to expand and accelerate its market presence and strengthen its customer base across the world.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1271

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-packaging-market-1271.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Berry Global Inc. (US) and Amcor (Australia) are leading players in Flexible Plastic Packaging Market