Patient Handling Equipment Market to Witness Significant Development and Emerging Growth Worth $13.9 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report “Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts, Slings, Sliding Sheets), Electrical Medical Beds, Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters) Stretcher, End User (Hospitals, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric and obese populations, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, growing patient admissions in hospitals, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during the manual lifting process. However, a lack of training provided to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a major factor restraining market growth.
By type, Patient transfer devices was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of patient handling equipment market in 2020
Based on type, the market is segmented into mobility devices, medical beds, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, patient transfer devices, and stretchers & transport chairs. In 2020, the patient transfer devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipments market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the growing adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.
Hospital segment is the largest end user segment in the patient handling equipment market in 2020
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipments market. This can be attributed to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, growing number of disabled people, and the rising number of injuries caused during the patient handling process.
Europe to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives regarding the adoption of safe patient handling equipment and the presence of a large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.
The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings (US), Arjo (Sweden), Invacare Corporation (US), and Stryker (US).
