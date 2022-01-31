Gas Detection Equipment Market – Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report 2021 to 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the increasing need for gas detection equipment in the oil and gas sector for applications such as emergency response, fracking, and leak detection is driving the market growth

The global gas detection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing awareness among governments regarding the harmful effects of greenhouse gases, coupled with their increased efforts toward protecting the environment. Major industries such as petroleum, oil, and gas, among others are needed to comply with safety and environmental regulations which are also major factors driving the market growth.

Many companies are focused on introducing drone-based gas detection equipment, which is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years. For instance, in February 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced the launch of FLIR MUVE C360, a multi-gas detector built for unmanned aerial systems. FLIR MUVE C360 aims to transform the way emergency teams approach environmental, chemical, and industrial incidents.

IR camera-based gas detectors are gaining traction owing to their capability of detecting combustible gases that are not visible to the human eyes. Uncooled IR cameras are widely in demand by various industries, which has resulted in increased efforts by companies worldwide to address this demand. For instance, in February 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced the launch of FLIR GF77 Gas Find IR, an uncooled thermal camera for detecting methane.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to favorably impact market growth in the near future. Hospitals have been using gas detection equipment for monitoring oxygen tanks during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 situation, the U.K. government laid down guidelines highlighting the hazards caused by the increased oxygen level due to the high density of ventilators. This initiative is expected to contribute to market growth.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Report Highlights

• In terms of product, the fixed gas detector segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The ability of fixed gas detectors to ensure workforce safety is driving the segment growth

• In terms of technology, the infrared gas detection technology segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. Infrared gas detectors are maintenance-free, which is one of the major factors driving the market growth

• In terms of end-use, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2020. The increasing demand for detectors in the mining industry is driving the segment growth

• The increasing adoption of gas detection equipment in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period

Gas Detection Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas detection equipment market on the basis of product, technology, end-use, and region:

Gas Detection Equipment Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Fixed Gas Detector

• Portable Gas Detector

Gas Detection Equipment Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Semiconductor

• Infrared (IR)

• Laser-based Detection

• Catalytic

• Photoionization Detector (PID)

• Others

Gas Detection Equipment End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Medical

• Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

• Environmental

• Petrochemical

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Gas Detection Equipment Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• U.S.

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Gas Detection Equipment Market

• ABB

• Airtest Technologies, Inc.

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Fluke Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Lynred

• Opgal

• Siemens

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

