Automotive Smart Display Market Size, Insights, Share, Types, Geography, Future Demand, Development Trends, Key Companies, Sales, Revenue And Growth Forecast to 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the growing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience in automobiles, especially in developing and mature economies, is anticipated to propel the market growth from 2021 to 2028.

The global automotive smart display market size is expected to reach USD 16.98 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for advanced safety features, automotive and cockpit electronics, and semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for improved in-vehicle experience and the changing consumer buying behavior, along with the growth of luxury, premium, and high-end cars worldwide, are also expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.

The surge in demand for vehicle navigation and connectivity system in the automotive sector led to a growth in the usage of automotive visualization technology. The visualization technology has played a significant role in the advancement of the cockpit technology, which has led to the incorporation of interactive and smart displays in several vehicles launched by prominent automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW. Moreover, the technology is gaining prominence among automotive display suppliers with an uptick in demand for automotive in-vehicle infotainment solutions as well as display solutions. An increase in the sales of passenger vehicles equipped with smart displays and in-vehicle infotainment systems, coupled with features such as navigation, driver assistance, and real-time traffic monitoring, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 owing to the presence of several key players, such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Yazaki (Japan), and Nippon Seiki (Japan) in the region. The region is characterized by the presence of developed nations such as Japan and South Korea, along with emerging economies such as China and India. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-smart-display-market

Automotive Smart Display Market Report Highlights

• In terms of display size, the greater than 10″ size segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increase in the number of semi-autonomous, autonomous, and electric cars

• Based on display technology, the TFT-LCD segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead the forecast period

• By application, the center stack segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Technological developments in self-driving and connected cars are expected to propel the demand for center stack displays in vehicles

• Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-smart-display-market/request/rs1

Automotive Smart Display Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive smart display market on the basis of display size, display technology, application, and region:

Automotive Smart Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

• Less than 5”

• 5”- 10”

• Greater than 10”

Automotive Smart Display Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

• LCD

• TFT-LCD

• OLED

• Others

Automotive Smart Display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

• Digital Instrument Cluster

• Center Stack

• Head-up Display (HUD)

• Rear Seat Entertainment

Automotive Smart Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Spain

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automotive Smart Display Market

• Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis

• Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pioneer Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• SAMSUNG (HARMAN International)

• Visteon Corporation

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451291/ibb

Browse More Related Report:

Volumetric Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Display Type (Static Volume, Swept Volume), By End Use (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a market research and consulting company registered in the State of California having its headquarters in San Francisco. The company offers syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. With Grand View Research, you get an opportunity to understand market trends, insights, and business statistics from a strategic standpoint. With a deep-seated understanding of many business environments, Grand View Research offers business and market intelligence studies and accomplishes more than 300 multi-country market studies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-smart-display-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Automotive Smart Display Market Size, Insights, Share, Types, Geography, Future Demand, Development Trends, Key Companies, Sales, Revenue And Growth Forecast to 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.