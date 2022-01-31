U.S. Frozen Desserts Market Size, Share, Demand, Revenue, Future Growth And Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the U.S. frozen dessert market size is expected to reach USD 82.00 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The U.S. frozen dessert market size is expected to reach USD 82.00 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is highly dynamic as a large number of international and domestic companies can be seen competing for their share. Players are continually innovating and experimenting with new ingredients and flavors to ensure there is something for everyone. One of the most popular consumer preference that has emerged as a significant trend in the industry is the demand for low-calorie and low-sugar options.

Growth in consumers’ awareness regarding eating healthy, staying fit, and avoiding weight gain is expected to drive the demand for low-calorie frozen novelties. Companies offering such products have been mentioning the calorie and nutritional content in large and clear fonts on the packaging to attract consumers in the near future.

Another popular trend in the market is the growth in demand for vegan products and a majority of manufacturers have been introducing vegan frozen novelty products. The demand for dairy-free products is no longer restricted to lactose-intolerant consumers but expands to those looking for variety or those following a special diet. This trend has resulted in the growing availability of non-dairy frozen novelties over the next few years.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-frozen-desserts-market

U.S. Frozen Dessert Market Report Highlights

By product, the ice cream and gelato segment held the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020. Product launches have been contributing immensely to the wide penetration of this product segment

The water and fruit puree-based frozen desserts segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing focus on consuming plant-based organic food items is propelling the growth of the segment

By type, the dairy segment accounted for the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020. The category enjoys a wide penetration owing to the first-mover advantage

The vegan type segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of veganism in households is a major factor expected to contribute to the massive growth of the segment over the next few years

New product launches have been contributing immensely to the wide penetration of the market. In May 2020, Ben & Jerry launched a new ice cream flavor called Boots on the Moooo’n, in partnership with Netflix

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-frozen-desserts-market/request/rs1

U.S. Frozen Dessert Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. frozen dessert market on the basis of product, type, and distribution channel:

U.S. Frozen Dessert Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Frozen Yogurt

Ice Cream & Gelato

Cake & Pastry

Water & Fruit Puree Based Frozen Desserts

Sweet, Chocolate & Candy

Others

U.S. Frozen Dessert Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Vegan

Dairy

U.S. Frozen Dessert Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Mass Merchandisers

Eateries & Specialty Shops

Gas Stations & Convenience Stores

Online & D2C

Others

List of Key Players of U.S. Frozen Dessert Market

Unilever

Nestlé

Froneri International Limited

Blue Bell Creameries

Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Windward Brands LLC

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Cold Stone Creamery, DD IP Holder LLC (Dunkin’ Brands)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/4659/ibb

Browse More Related Report:

Frozen Dessert Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product (Confectionaries & Candies, Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-frozen-desserts-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: U.S. Frozen Desserts Market Size, Share, Demand, Revenue, Future Growth And Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.