U.S. Frozen Desserts Market Size, Share, Demand, Revenue, Future Growth And Trends By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The U.S. frozen dessert market size is expected to reach USD 82.00 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is highly dynamic as a large number of international and domestic companies can be seen competing for their share. Players are continually innovating and experimenting with new ingredients and flavors to ensure there is something for everyone. One of the most popular consumer preference that has emerged as a significant trend in the industry is the demand for low-calorie and low-sugar options.
Growth in consumers’ awareness regarding eating healthy, staying fit, and avoiding weight gain is expected to drive the demand for low-calorie frozen novelties. Companies offering such products have been mentioning the calorie and nutritional content in large and clear fonts on the packaging to attract consumers in the near future.
Another popular trend in the market is the growth in demand for vegan products and a majority of manufacturers have been introducing vegan frozen novelty products. The demand for dairy-free products is no longer restricted to lactose-intolerant consumers but expands to those looking for variety or those following a special diet. This trend has resulted in the growing availability of non-dairy frozen novelties over the next few years.
U.S. Frozen Dessert Market Report Highlights
- By product, the ice cream and gelato segment held the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020. Product launches have been contributing immensely to the wide penetration of this product segment
- The water and fruit puree-based frozen desserts segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing focus on consuming plant-based organic food items is propelling the growth of the segment
- By type, the dairy segment accounted for the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020. The category enjoys a wide penetration owing to the first-mover advantage
- The vegan type segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of veganism in households is a major factor expected to contribute to the massive growth of the segment over the next few years
- New product launches have been contributing immensely to the wide penetration of the market. In May 2020, Ben & Jerry launched a new ice cream flavor called Boots on the Moooo’n, in partnership with Netflix
U.S. Frozen Dessert Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. frozen dessert market on the basis of product, type, and distribution channel:
U.S. Frozen Dessert Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Frozen Yogurt
- Ice Cream & Gelato
- Cake & Pastry
- Water & Fruit Puree Based Frozen Desserts
- Sweet, Chocolate & Candy
- Others
U.S. Frozen Dessert Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Vegan
- Dairy
U.S. Frozen Dessert Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Mass Merchandisers
- Eateries & Specialty Shops
- Gas Stations & Convenience Stores
- Online & D2C
- Others
List of Key Players of U.S. Frozen Dessert Market
- Unilever
- Nestlé
- Froneri International Limited
- Blue Bell Creameries
- Wells Enterprises, Inc.
- Windward Brands LLC
- Tofutti Brands, Inc.
- Cold Stone Creamery, DD IP Holder LLC (Dunkin’ Brands)
- Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.
