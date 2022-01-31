The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Dollar Tree

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Dollar Tree property located at 519 East Jasper Street in Paris, Illinois for $1,404,000.
The 9,000 square foot building benefits from its location along East Jasper Street (11,000 VPD), which is a primary east-west thoroughfare in the area. Larger tenants in the area include Walmart Supercenter, RP Lumber Company, and Anytime Fitness which drive continual traffic through the corridor. Other retailers and QSR tenants include CVS Pharmacy, Jeep, Chevrolet, Taco Bell, McDonalds, Murphy USA, Precision Collision, and many more. Paris Community Hospital (Horizon Health) is less than one mile from the property. The average annual household income within seven miles is $63,345.
Dollar Tree is an American chain of discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less. Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, it is a Fortune 500 company and operates 15,115 stores throughout 48 states. Its stores are supported by a nationwide logistics network of twenty-four distribution centers. The company operates under the names of Dollar Tree and Dollar Bills.
Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction, who was a southeast based real estate firm. The buyer was based in the Midwest and in a 1031 exchange.
“Properties occupied by credit tenants are some of the most sought-after net lease products,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added, “Net lease dollar stores tend to do well in less densely population areas.”
About The Boulder Group
The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2012-2021, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago.
More info: www.bouldergroup.com
Media Contact
Company Name: The Boulder Group
Contact Person: Randy Blankstein
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8478816388
Address:3520 Lake Avenue Suite 203
City: Wilmette
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: https://www.bouldergroup.com/NNN-Properties-For-Sale.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Dollar Tree
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.