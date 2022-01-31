The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Dollar Tree

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Dollar Tree property located at 519 East Jasper Street in Paris, Illinois for $1,404,000.

The 9,000 square foot building benefits from its location along East Jasper Street (11,000 VPD), which is a primary east-west thoroughfare in the area. Larger tenants in the area include Walmart Supercenter, RP Lumber Company, and Anytime Fitness which drive continual traffic through the corridor. Other retailers and QSR tenants include CVS Pharmacy, Jeep, Chevrolet, Taco Bell, McDonalds, Murphy USA, Precision Collision, and many more. Paris Community Hospital (Horizon Health) is less than one mile from the property. The average annual household income within seven miles is $63,345.

Dollar Tree is an American chain of discount variety stores that sells items for $1 or less. Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, it is a Fortune 500 company and operates 15,115 stores throughout 48 states. Its stores are supported by a nationwide logistics network of twenty-four distribution centers. The company operates under the names of Dollar Tree and Dollar Bills.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction, who was a southeast based real estate firm. The buyer was based in the Midwest and in a 1031 exchange.

“Properties occupied by credit tenants are some of the most sought-after net lease products,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added, “Net lease dollar stores tend to do well in less densely population areas.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2012-2021, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago.

