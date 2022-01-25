The DUVOSS Portable Speaker Presents an Outstanding Innovation of Modern Technology

January 25, 2022 – Duvoss Tech Group Limited introduces the DUVOSS portable speaker described accurately as a phone-sized speaker that delivers implosive sound. This compact device comes with lightweight speakers and incredible acoustics. With the use of innovative technology, DUVOSS successfully performs like a true wireless stereo with unmatched quality.
The DUVOSS portable speaker allows the user to curate the soundtrack of their life everywhere they go. Whether it’s to the beach, mountaintop, or even a workout, it is the perfect musical accompaniment. It’s lightweight with a grab-and-go audio solution, has Bluetooth features that allow it to carry everything from the deepest, funkiest bass lines to the smoothest treble notes.
“Never again hear the words, “I wish we had some music.” DUVOSS is the compact and lightweight solution for engaging all your musical desires, no matter where you go. Forget bulky speakers and messy wires. DUVOSS easily fits into any bag or pocket ready to deliver a big sound at the touch of a button”, says a spokesperson for DUVOSS.
A small size doesn’t mean small power. DUVOSS delivers big, crystal-clear sound with its two built-in 5W multi-directional speaker cones. Not only does it bring impressive acoustics, but its gorgeous design is also worth fawning over. Small to large grilles correspond to low, mid, and high tones that deliver impressive bass, majestic midrange, and a full treble.
DUVOSS embodies IP67 waterproof standards. Its tight seal and construction keep out debris, making it suitable to be carried anywhere. Its Bluetooth connectivity stretches 10m, allowing the user to enjoy music from virtually any device. The innovative design holds a magnetic charging facility that keeps it sealed and helps to protect it from water and dust.
Duvoss Tech Group Ltd., affiliated with the IEC Group. It owns advanced techniques in cooperation with HUAWEI, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and DELL. The brand brings together great talents from different industries. Bluetooth headphones, ultra-thin speakers, etc., are some of the brand’s major products, covering three major areas: sports, entertainment, and office.
For more information, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/601811949/duvoss-a-phone-sized-speaker-that-delivers-deafening-sound?ref=awhvm3&token=aab614f7.
Media Contact
Company Name: Duvoss Tech Group Limited
Contact Person: Irene
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/601811949/duvoss-a-phone-sized-speaker-that-delivers-deafening-sound?ref=awhvm3&token=aab614f7
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The DUVOSS Portable Speaker Presents an Outstanding Innovation of Modern Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.