Hollyland's Solidcom M1 Full-duplex Wireless Intercom System is a Hit at Wuhan E-sports Ceremony

Shenzhen, China – January 25, 2022 – As a full-duplex wireless intercom system, Hollyland’s Solidcom M1 lets both sides send and receive at the same time. Sound quality – both transmitting and receiving – is excellent, and Solidcom M1 is easy to set up and use. It operates at 1.9GHz, creating minimal interference for other standard wireless audio devices on site – unlike other two-way radio intercoms. These are just a few of the reasons that Hollyland’s Solidcom M1 was chosen by organizers of the 2nd E-sports China Annual Ceremony in Wuhan to ensure that their on site staff could spread out throughout the venue, communicate easily, catch the audience’s mood, and execute a challenging event to perfection.
The challenges of big public events
The event faced a number of organizational challenges: The Wuhan event site is about 80m long and 50m wide. The event production team must manage everything on-site, including hosting guests, setting up calling cues, preparing teleprompters, timing speeches, and escorting performers and speakers to the stage. Critically, all these diverse, overlapping activities have to be executed efficiently and accurately.
Large event full-duplex wireless intercom solution
Hollyland supplied the Solidcom M1 wireless intercom system to the team, to provide reliable and smooth communications for the team members throughout the entire event.
As its name suggests, the Solidcom M1 full-duplex wireless intercom solution (eight-beltpack version) comes with eight beltpacks, eight LEMO headsets, a base station, and other accessories. The team members – including Director, Project manager, Showcaller, Audio engineer, Lighting engineer, Stage manager, Graphics operator, and Technical director – are all equipped with a beltpack and a LEMO headset.
Why Hollyland’s Solidcom M1 is the best wireless intercom
The Solidcom M1 digital wireless intercom system offers a variety of unique features and benefits that met the needs of E-sports China team members in Wuhan. For the Director, who is responsible for directing the overall planning and strategy, Solidcom M1’s sidetone function is a powerful boon. Sidetone capability not only helps the Director ensure that the mic is picking up his voice, but is also useful in naturally adjusting the volume of his voice.
For the Project manager, who needs to assign a microphone to each speaker and coordinate this with the Audio engineer, Solidcom M1 helps by allowing up to three talk groups to be set up within a single system. So a separate talk group can be set up for the Project manager and the Audio engineer within seconds.
Overall, Hollyland’s solution provided the organizers with the wider coverage, better audio quality, and more reliable communications they were looking for. The Solidcom M1 wireless intercom system enabled the E-sports China team in Wuhan to transmit and receive easily and collaborate more effectively. As a result, they delivered a faultless and successful ceremony. Read more about this event: https://www.hollyland-tech.com/blog/979.html
Find out more about Solidcom M1
https://www.hollyland-tech.com/detail-solidcomm1
ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Hollyland’ or ‘Hollyland Technology’) empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom solutions – since 2013.
Rapidly becoming the most competitive global wireless device and solution provider, all Hollyland’s technological advancements, innovations, and services are dedicated to better facilitating collaboration in any professional setting where real-time audio and video transmission or communication are required.
Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and so on. Their products have consistently met production and communication requirements of varying sizes and complexity.
For more information, visit https://www.hollyland-tech.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.
