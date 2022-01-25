FET Logistics Provides Safe and Reliable Delivery Services for Dangerous Goods in the UK

FET Logistics provides secure shipping for hazardous goods and services across the UK.
Heathrow, United Kingdom; to be dated: FET Logistics, a renowned family-owned business offers safe and reliable services for dangerous and fragile goods.
The company offers solutions to pharmaceuticals and in its infancy created its own tracking device, which helped them build a connection with blue chip businesses.
It was in 1999 that they completely shifted their services to pharmaceutical companies. They are known for their reliability and quick services. The company makes sure to follow all of the protocols set by the government. They make sure to follow the International Dangerous Goods Regulations by the Air Transport Association (IATA), as well as The International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code.
“Dangerous goods include perfumes, cigarettes, harmful liquids like alcohol and aerosol. We make sure to follow the protocols and pack every product properly. We also keep track of all of the orders so that we know it has reached the customer safely. We also make sure to educate our clients about products that cannot be shipped. Basically, we have a clear and transparent shipping policy,” commented the spokesperson for the company, talking about their process and shipping policies.
Logistics companies often have to be careful while packaging and transporting goods because certain products are not allowed to be shipped together. For example, gas products cannot be shipped with hazardous chemicals and must be shipped separately.
FET Logistics provides services for all kinds of hazardous goods, ensuring that customers are left satisfied with their services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Fet Logistics Ltd
Contact Person: Frederick Wolley
Email: Send Email
Phone: +441753686174
Address:3 Willow Road Off Blackthorne Road
City: Poyle
State: Colnbrook
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://fetlogistics.co.uk/
