Global Cervical Pillows Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

“Global Cervical Pillows Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026”

Global Cervical Pillows Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Prevalence Of Neck Pain In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cervical Pillows Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cervical pillows market, assessing the market based on its type, material, filling material, shape, feature, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 12.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 17.3 Billion

The growth in the global cervical pillows market is induced by increasing neck pain, developing healthcare innovations, and surging spending power. Neck pain is presently amongst the most common conditions worldwide. The neck is connected to the spine, nerves, and muscles, and if pain persists for an extended period of time, it can cause discomfort in the head, shoulders, and arms. The use of cervical pillows is rapidly expanding, with several healthcare professionals, like doctors and medical practitioners, advising a variety of treatment methods to help ease clients’ cervical pain. The growing usage of cervical pillows, which are frequently combined with prescription drugs, is also propelling the cervical pillows market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The cervical pillow is an orthopaedic pillow that promotes muscle relaxation by forming a cervical curve. Cervical pillows are used for interior decoration, resting, bedding, commuting, and massage purposes. Bamboo fibre, cotton, silk, and polyesters are widely used materials used for the production of cervical pillows.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Standard

Roll

Water-Based

Based on material, the industry is segmented into:

100% Bamboo Fibre

100% Cotton

100% Silk

100% Polyester

Based on filling material, the market can be categorised as:

Memory Foam

Hollow Fibre

Latex

Microfibre

Based on shape, the market is divided into:

Square

U-Shape

Rectangle

Wave

Round

Convex

Others

Based on feature, the market is divided into:

Therapy

Cooling

Anti-Static

Anti-Bacteria

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Decorative

Sleeping

Bedding

Travel

Massage

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increased incidences of spondylosis will fuel the growth of cervical disorders and thus the cervical pillows market in the coming years. An increasing number of working populations with sedentary lifestyle, neck pain, and obesity raise the risk of spondylosis. Furthermore, age is a significant risk factor for spondylosis. The demand for cervical pillow will be driven by an increasing proportion of the senior population. Cervical pain, on the other hand, is frequently overlooked as a critical subject that may stymie cervical pillow future growth in markets with lower or middle-income groups. While advancements in technology in pillow material will create additional opportunity for the expansion of the cervical pillows market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hollander Sleep Products, Mediflow Inc., Coop Home Goods, Malouf, Innocor, Inc, American Textile Company, and Romatex Home Textiles (Pty) Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

