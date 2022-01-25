Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2030

Geographically, in 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the PVD market, and it would experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

According to OurWorldInData, the installed solar energy capacity of the world increased from 580.76 gigawatts (GW) in 2019 to 707.50 GW in 2020. Further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that China, the U.S., Europe, India, and Latin America will add 35.3 GW, 18.8 GW, 23.6 GW, 11.1 GW, and 6.8 GW to their net solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, respectively, in 2022. The surging adoption of solar energy products, on account of the soaring preference for clean and green energy, will facilitate the use of physical vapor deposition (PVD) components in the coming years.

Moreover, the large-scale integration of advanced technologies in automobiles, especially electronics and semiconductors, will help the physical vapor deposition market grow during 2021–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market generated $20 billion in 2020. PVD, a vacuum deposition process, is used to fabricate thin films and micro-structure and nanostructured coatings, which are used in semiconductors and coatings of automobiles. The ongoing advancements being made in nanoscience will augment the use of PVD technology-based coatings in vehicles globally.

In the last few years, PVD equipment was consumed in the highest quantity due to the increasing requirement for coated tools, which are used on broaches and automotive parts. Additionally, the semiconductor and automotive industries are also using PVD materials and services to manufacture lightweight products. Automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly adopting aluminum, magnesium, and carbon-reinforced plastic materials as PVD technology-based coatings to enhance the strength of vehicle parts and accessories. Owing to these advantages of PVD technology-based coatings, the aerospace industry is also using these to produce lightweight parts.

The aforementioned PVD components are used in cutting tools, data storage, medical equipment, microelectronics, and solar products through sputter deposition, electron beam deposition, and cathodic arc deposition processes. In the coming years, microelectronic manufacturers will emerge as significant users of PVD technology due to the surging integration of microelectronics in vehicles and escalating use of semiconductors in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, primarily in developing countries. The rapid electrification of vehicles and the surging use of consumer electronic products in developing nations can be owed to the booming disposable income of people.

Currently, the physical vapor deposition market is dominated by Angstrom Engineering Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Impact Coatings AB, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Sulzer Ltd., IHI HAUZER Techno Coating B.V., Applied Materials Inc., Richter Precision Inc., Denton Vacuum LLC, PLATIT AG, OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Plasma Quest Limited, and Kurt J. Lesker Company. Nowadays, these companies are unveiling novel products, entering into collaborations, and signing acquisition agreements to cater to the needs of existing and potential clients.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was the dominant user of PVD components and processes in the preceding years, and it is expected to retain its dominance in the upcoming years. This can be primarily credited to the surging adoption of flash and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) in Japan, India, and China. Additionally, the booming semiconductor industry, on account of the growing penetration of smartphones and laptops, will also propel the use of PVD technology in the region.

Thus, the rapid shift toward solar energy and the widescale integration of semiconductors in vehicles will fuel the adoption of PVD components in the foreseeable future.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Component

Equipment

Material

Service

By Process

Cathodic Arc Deposition

Electron Beam Deposition

Sputter Deposition

Others

By Application

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others

By Region

North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By component



By process



By application



By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By component



By process



By application



By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By component



By process



By application



By country – Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC

Latin America Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By component



By process



By application



By country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By component



By process



By application



By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Market Segment Analysis of Countries

Further breakdown of the 16 listed countries will be provided as per below segmentation:

By component



By process



By application

