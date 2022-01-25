Medical Exoskeleton Market worth $1.0 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report “Medical Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Control System, Power Source), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper and Full Body) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) – Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Exoskeleton Market size is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2026, from USD 0.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 45.0%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Medical Exoskeleton Market”
96 – Tables
38 – Figures
178 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=138546702
The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches; agreements and collaborations among companies and research organizations for the development of the exoskeleton technology, and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrict market growth to a certain extent.
The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.
Impact of Covid-19 on The Medical Exoskeleton Market
As of September 2021, more than 220 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, with more than 4.5 million deaths WHO. This situation has compelled governments across the world to take proactive measures to contain the outbreak.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market in 2020, with small and medium-sized companies struggling to sustain their businesses. The medical exoskeleton market is witnessing a variable growth trend, with some countries offering some growth potential while others are facing closures and low profit margins. Major exoskeleton providers, such as Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, and Hocoma AG, have incurred a reduction in overall revenue for the fiscal year 2020 due to a decline in the demand for exoskeleton systems. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to the demand from OEMs. Tier 1 players experienced a decline in revenue in the remaining quarters of 2020. Moreover, medical exoskeleton manufacturers are facing disruptions in supply chains as countries are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=138546702
The hardware segment accounted for the largest share 78.6% of the medical exoskeleton market
The medical exoskeleton market, by component, is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share 78.6% of the medical exoskeleton market in 2020. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to the fact that a large number of parts such as sensors, actuators, power sources, and control systems are required to manufacture exoskeletons.
The lower extremity segment accounted for the largest share 63.0% of the medical exoskeleton market
By extremity, the market is segmented into lower extremity medical exoskeletons and upper extremity medical exoskeletons and Full Body extremity medical exoskeletons. In 2020, the lower extremity medical exoskeletons segment is expected to account for a larger share of 63.0% of the market. Lower extremity exoskeletons provide stability to paralyzed and geriatric patients and offer weight-bearing and locomotion capabilities. As a result, their adoption is higher in the rehabilitation of patients.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=138546702
North America accounted for the largest share 44.4%. of the global medical exoskeleton market
Based on the region, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the market with a share of 44.4%. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are the key factors driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in this region.
Some of the leading players in the Medical exoskeleton market include Key players in this market are Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada), Hocoma AG (a subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), and ExoAtlet (Luxembourg).
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-exoskeleton-market-138546702.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Medical Exoskeleton Market worth $1.0 billion by 2026
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.