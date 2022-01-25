Blockchain AI Market Growing at a CAGR 25.3% | Key Player Alphanetworks, Bext360, Burstiq, Coingenius, Cyware Labs

The global blockchain AI market size is projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2020 to USD 703 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in blockchain AI technology to drive market growth.
By component, the service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The services segment includes various services required to deploy, execute, and maintain the blockchain AI platform in an organization. These services include technology advisory and consulting, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. As the blockchain AI platforms adoption increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. The Infosys High Tech practice enables manufacturers, microprocessors, and system-on-chip products to achieve operational efficiencies by leveraging the synergies between AI and blockchain technologies. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99143424
Based on vertical, the BFSI to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The BFSI segment is focusing on significant technologies, which help secure transactions for customers. In addition, the technology shift from centralized infrastructure management to the distributed ecosystem is paving the way for new business models in payments, internet banking, and financial transaction technologies by leveraging the power of both AI and blockchain solutions. Blockchain and AI solve different financial issues as a standalone solution. Still, they can work together to improve many business processes in the financial industry to make it smarter and perform more effectively. Therefore, BFSI registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Key and innovative vendors in the blockchain AI market include Figure Technologies (US), Cyware Labs (US), Core Scientific (US), NetObjex (US), Fetch.ai (UK), Ai-Blockchain (US), AlphaNetworks (US), Bext360 (US), Blackbird.AI (US), BurstIQ (US), Chainhaus (US), CoinGenius (US), Computable (US), Finalze (US), Gainfy (US), Hannah Systems (US), LiveEdu (UK), Mobs (US), Neurochain Tech (France), Numerai (US), SingularityNET (The Netherlands), Stowk (US), Synapse AI (US), Talla (US), Verisart (US), VIA (US), Vytalyx (US), Wealthblock.AI (US), and Workdone (US).
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the Blockchain AI market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2017 to 2020 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
BurstIQ (US) is a provider of blockchain-enabled data network solutions for the healthcare industry. The company’s private, permissioned data network allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharmaceuticals, life science companies, and governments to unlock health-related data’s full potential. BurstIQ created a “Health Wallet,” which combines AI, blockchain, and big data to manage a patient’s data holistically. The Burst IQ wallet gives a patient’s team of healthcare professionals access to their health records and wellness plans. The company has a global presence across the globe.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=99143424
Cyware Labs offers a full-stack of innovative cyber fusion solutions for all-source strategic, tactical, technical, and operational threat intelligence sharing and threat response automation. Cyware Lab’s enterprise solutions are designed to promote secure collaboration, inculcate cyber resilience, enhance threat visibility, and deliver needed control by providing organizations with automated context-rich analysis of threats for a proactive response without losing the element of human judgment. The Cyware Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP), for example, uses those tools to power a mobile threat intelligence, secured messaging, and suspicious incident reporting platform. Consequently, users are provided with an in-depth look at their real-time mobile cybersecurity protocols.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blockchain-ai-market-99143424.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blockchain AI Market Growing at a CAGR 25.3% | Key Player Alphanetworks, Bext360, Burstiq, Coingenius, Cyware Labs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.