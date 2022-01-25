Adrian Silenieks launches first live digital transformation framework

Amsterdam, Netherlands – 25 January, 2022 – Adrian Silenieks announced that he is publishing his transformation framework available for the public. So far, digital transformation has been available only for large corporations, which top business consulting firms performed behind closed doors.

In the last decade, Adrian with his team has transformed a list of global companies and helped to scale them in the digital market. Now he has gathered the best practices in a holistic digital transformation framework that goes into fine detail on each step of how to transform business for the digital market.

When asked what digital transformation is, Adrian says, “Digital transformation is the process of creating a new or transformed business environment to better respond to a constant change, disruption, and innovation in the market.”

“Butterfly framework” will guide a business through a series of steps that will transform it from an analog company to a digital one. It consists of five stages (Collect, Ideate, Transform, Develop, Outreach). Each stage has a list of tasks with detailed descriptions, resources, and to-do lists, and it has everything the company needs to perform a complete digital transformation.

Adrian continues, “I wanted to share this framework with the world by publishing a book, but the digital market is changing so fast that half of the practices are outdated by the time it’s is published. That is why I consolidated all this information in a digital format that my team and I update weekly. Making it the first live digital transformation framework in the world.”

This framework is available on www.butterflyframework.com

