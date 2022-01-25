YESOUL Takes Home Fitness To New Heights With New Smart Indoor Cycling Bike

The YESOUL Smart Indoor Cycling Bike G1 is an innovative and noise proof upright exercise bike with accurate heart monitoring capability and real-time data interaction

January 25th, 2022 – YESOUL Fitness is delighted to announce that people who barely find time to go to the gym can still maintain a fit body exercising at home, thanks to its innovative upright exercise bike. Already earning the reputation of being the best exercise bike of 2022, the YESOUL Smart Indoor Cycling Bike G1 innovatively combines some of the best features of modern technology to offer an amazing and effective exercise experience for users.

The 20 inches wide, 40 inches long and 50 inches high YESOUL indoor cycling bike has a base intuitively designed like an H to allow for more stability even when pedals are pushed at a high rate. A resistance adjustment knob on the bike allows users to change the tension on the pedals to match various difficulty levels, depending on their leg muscle goals. While the handlebars of the YESOUL exercise bicycle are divided into 3 segments to accommodate various riding postures.

Each YESOUL bike comes with a free waterproof heart rate armband with sensors for accurately monitoring cardiac activity during exercises. The innovative equipment is also capable of real-time data interaction, letting users perform functions such as integrating on-demand training classes and monitoring their overall performance via feedback and reports on calories burned, cardiac activity, distance, and time covered.

In addition to its seamless connectivity feature that allows users to connect with multiple fitness applications such as Zwift and Kinomap, the new Smart Indoor Cycling Bike incorporates magnetic control along with high endurance rubber belt drive which reduces friction and makes the equipment completely noise proof.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is preinstalled 10.1-inch digital touchscreen that allows the bike to also function as a personal fitness trainer. A smart exercise algorithm and online coaching offer a personalised touch. While the information gathered by the machine can be used by professional fitness coaches to track the progress of their students and make informed recommendations.

YESOUL FITNESS describes itself as a home fitness technology brand committed to providing top-notch quality services, as well as offering customers the smartest fitness equipment to help them accomplish their goals.

“At YESOUL, we are committed to using the latest technology to bring out the best fitness solutions for our customers. Through our state-of-the-art fitness hardware, professional online coaching, and courses we pledge to deliver an energetic workout that leaves you reinvigorated and ready to take on the day.”

For more information on the company or to check out the amazing specifications of the YESOUL Smart Indoor Cycling Bike G1, interested persons can visit the brand’s website and go through the contents of their online store.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qvY6Kne3GM

