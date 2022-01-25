Olumide Stephen Adeyemi Of High Level Connects More NCAA Division 1 Players To NBA Scouts

Collegiate basketball athlete and founder of High Level, Olumide Stephen Adeyemi, works with more NBA Scouts to bring young talented basketball players to the limelight.

Olumide Stephen Adeyemi is not resting on his oars of supporting the development of basketball as he continues to give young players the needed exposure to grow their careers, especially in the NBA. Since High Level was created in 2019, the media outfit has worked with several NCAA Division 1 players as well as other categories of athletes, irrespective of age or gender.

Basketball remains one of the most popular sports in the world and several talents continue to emerge to treat lovers of the game to an amazing experience. Unfortunately, thousands of talented basketball players fail to make it to the big stage due to the lack of exposure. However, Olumide Stephen Adeyemi and his team at High Level have been able to change the narrative for lots of high school and college basketball players across the US and other parts of the world.

High Level focuses on filming young players showcasing their talents and making the videos available to NBA scouts. Stephen has traveled across the country, covering all ages and levels of basketball hoops and helping players to get noticed by sharing their clips on different social media platforms, including Instagram, where High Level currently has more than 60k followers, with the videos featured on Bleacher Reports and Ball Is Life.

High Level has worked with the likes of Ray Allen, Matt Barnes, De Anthony Melton, Pj Dozier, and a host of others, covering Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming as well as other parts of the United States.

For more information about High Level and to join the team of high flyers, visit – http://highlevelsports.net/ and Instagram.

