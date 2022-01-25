MvPad Officially Launches With A Fundraising Campaign

The brains behind MvPad are staying true to their goal of helping “the startups of the Future” bring their ideas to life as the platform officially launches to help developers/projects raise capital and enable them to experiment and grow. In a related development, the deflationary launchpad will provide investors with an opportunity for long-term wealth creation through staking incentives with a great APY of 25%.
MvPad has been described as the driver of the metaverse due to the features it offers. Some of the standout features of the project are guaranteed allocation for $MVD holders, curated projects, incubation service with exclusive access to valuable industry connections as well as marketing and KOL network, and MvMart – Shopify On Metaverse. Other features and benefits of MvPad are MvLend for creators, staking for holders, complete launchpad solution with MvLock & NFT Marketplace.
The MVD token is set to be officially launched with a supply of 300 million and an initial market cap of $69,000, giving more people across the globe the opportunity to be a “Citizen Of The Multiverse.” In a related development, there are plans for launchpad development and staking platform development as well as a listing of the token on centralized exchanges. The NFT marketplace launch and cross-chain offerings are also in the works to offer an all-inclusive ecosystem for blockchain enthusiasts worldwide.
The launch of the MvPad project is particularly timely as metaverse is blending into our daily lives and the IDO/IEO space continues to expand amidst the emergence of “out of this world” initiatives.
For more information about MvPad and how to be a part of the revolution, visit – https://www.mvpad.io/. The movement continues across social media, including Twitter and Telegram.
Media Contact
Company Name: MvPad.io
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.mvpad.io
