DearDoc Announces Stellar 2021 With Plans for More Growth in 2022

DearDoc is expanding, including a new location and over 1,000 new clients to its platform

DearDoc has released its 2021 Year in Review and is pleased to announce exponential growth in 2021, with eyes set for the new year in further company expansion, including being housed in a new location, in 2022.

Interested parties can download and view DearDoc’s 2021 Year in Review to learn more about the company’s expansion plans.

DearDoc, the cloud-based healthcare practice growth platform, turned in a stellar 2021, having grown client-base by 66% to 2,500 medical practitioners nationwide. The startup has vastly improved the medical sector by helping doctors compete in what is fastly becoming a digitalized environment. The forward-thinking company helps practices integrate advanced technology that propels growth to the next level. Founded by Joe Brown, the company has revolutionized how patients can interact with their primary healthcare professionals, with a modernized spin.

Healthcare providers that utilize DearDoc have discovered new and personalized ways to interact with patients and improve engagement, thanks to DearDoc’s artificial intelligence chatbot. The AI chat feature showed a strong return on investment for DearDoc clients in 2021. The tool has helped over 900,000 patients and brought in over 550,000 patients for DearDoc’s clients. Additionally, the company’s team of expert web developers also optimizes clients’ websites to become more search engine optimized and visually appealing to patients — exponentially increasing site traffic and conversions overall.

Among other products, DearDoc sports a 5-Star review generator that automates the patient review process for doctors via emails and text messages — allowing medical practitioners to maximize their online reputation with ease.

“We’re on a mission to help doctors experience practice growth so they can help as many patients as possible,” said Brown. “2021 was a great year, and we’re excited to launch new solutions, continue to bolster our customers, and ultimately provide even more practice growth in 2022.”

DearDoc, which has a new location in the Financial District, at 75 Broad St Unit #1010, New York, NY 10004, is touted as one of the Best Places to Work in New York. The company is also currently hiring for multiple roles.

To learn more about growing a patient practice, interested organizations can schedule a free consultation to see all DearDoc has to offer at: http://go.getdeardoc.com/press-consultation

About DearDoc

DearDoc is a Practice Growth Platform that helps doctors get more patients, retain their patients, and increase business efficiencies through artificial intelligence. They have won “Best Places to Work in 2020” from Built in NYC and were featured in Business Insider, among others. For more information on how to grow your practice, please visit https://www.getdeardoc.com/

