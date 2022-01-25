Hot Irie Hair Adds To Their Collection Of Hair Products

The Hot Irie Hair team, under the leadership of Sandra D., has continued to reiterate their commitment to providing customers with the “very best of the highest quality hair extensions, wigs, and hair products,” as the brand recently added to their inventory. Hot Irie Hair has grown in leaps and bounds in a relatively short while to become a leading source for luxury hair extensions, with the recent addition further substantiating this claim.
The global hair products market has practically exploded in recent times, as more people, especially women, look for ways of accentuating their beauty. Statista put the size of the global wigs and hair extensions market at $5.77 billion in 2020, with a projection that it will hit $13.28 billion by 2026, making it one of the biggest sectors in the hair care industry. However, many of the brands do not offer the right mix of affordability and quality, which is where Hot Irie Hair has been particularly helpful in recent times.
The feat achieved by Hot Irie Hair is remarkable considering that it only started in 2020, growing from an eCommerce store to become one of the sought-after names in the industry. Sandra D leverages her years of experience as a model and the new outlook she got during her career to creating quality hair extensions that can easily blend with natural hair and look fabulous especially on women of color and women with textured hair.
Hot Irie Hair has built a reputation for focusing on quality, versatility, and price, with free shipping on all US orders. The collections of products from the brand are worn n’ go wigs, dreadlocks, frontals, closures, wig care series, and accessories, amongst others.
For more information about Hot Irie Hair and the range of products offered, visit – https://hotiriehair.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Hot Irie Hair
Contact Person: Sandra D
Email: Send Email
City: San Jose
State: Ca
Country: United States
Website: hotiriehair.com
