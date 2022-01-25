Heating Repair Contractor Warns Of Electric Heater Dangers

“JSC Enterprises Logo”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, portable space heaters cause an average of 1,700 residential fires every year, resulting in 80 deaths and 160 injuries. Steve Cassell of JSC Enterprises , is a heating contractor in McDonough Georgia and shares the following tips to safeguard your family.

Steve says that portable electric warmers are high-wattage devices that can easily start a fire surrounding combustible objects. Examples of this woulkd include drapes. beds, sofas, paper, and clothing and flammable liquids. If a heater is left on and ignites, a huge fire could occur if the heater is left on and unattended.

JSC Enterprises responds tho the most heating repair service calls during the winter months of December, January, and February. It is no surprise that half of all home heating fires occur during these months.

1 – Place the heater on a nonflammable, hard, and level surface. These gadgets are meant to be placed on the floor rather than on a table.

2 – Create a 3-foot zone around the heater that is free of children and pets, and never use a space heater in a child’s room.

3 – Keep combustible things such as furniture, bedding, and drapes at least 3 feet away from the space heater. It’s possible that a taller heater may need to be placed even further away.

4 – Make sure the heating appliance plug is securely attached to the wall outlet. If this is not the case, avoid using the outlet to power the heater. Remember that loose connections cause electrical arcing a major source of fire.

5 – When the heater is not in use, unplug it by drawing the plug straight out of the outlet. Periodically inspect the cord for damage, and do not use the heater if the chord is frayed or damaged.

