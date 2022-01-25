Model Severine Keimig Sells Out Her New Journal In Less Than 24 Hours

If you’re reading this, I bet you’re already familiar with Severine Keimig, but just in case: Severine is a german born model who was scouted at the age of 14. Severine doesn’t just model, she is also a social media influencer and the founder of her newly launched company, Abundance Life League which sells a guided self-improvement journal that helps people reach their goals in the areas of mind, body and wealth.

Her success did not come overnight, Severine recalls her humble beginnings, “I remember sneaking into my dad’s library to read all of his self-help books and study all of his self-improvement programs. Year after year, I studied and practiced hundreds of self-help techniques and kept journaling every single day to analyze and perfect all of my methods.”

After battle-testing her self-improvement techniques, the NY based model decided to take the secrets to her success public in the form of the ‘ALL Journal’.

The first launch was a shock to many of Keimig’s die-hard fans who expected to get their hands on the exclusive planner, only those who had registered for the pre-sale list managed to grab one before they ultimately sold out within the first 24 hours.

Speaking to Mundance recently, Severine plans to still pursue modelling, however she wants to double down on helping others achieve their goals, “my plans for the future are still being representative in the modeling industry but putting my main focus on helping people live a more fulfilled life with the influence of Abundance Life League and me sharing my knowledge as a motivational speaker and mental health coach.”

Abundance Life League has massive plans beyond this initial launch and will be dropping more hints about new products as we move further into 2022. The German model credits journaling as the main factor that has contributed to her success in key areas of her life.

