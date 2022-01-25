Otter PR Ranked #1 Public Relations Firm In The US

After only two years in business, Otter PR was able to quickly rise to the top of the charts with client-oriented strategies and outstanding media coverage and successes.

Among 5,507 public relations firms in the United States, Clutch recently ranked Otter Public Relations as the number one agency for 2022. Otter PR began in 2019 by co-founders, Scott Bartnick and Dr. Jay Feldman, who together spearheaded the company’s growth to include a growing staff with locations in Orlando, Florida, and the Tampa Bay area, while catering to over 100 clients from all parts of the world.

“We’re very proud of this huge accomplishment for Otter. It speaks to our passion and direction as we look forward to improving and growing better each day,” stated Bartnick.

Continuing to elevate thought leaders and companies in their respective industries, Otter PR clients have been featured in top-tier publications such as Entrepreneur, Forbes, Inc., TechCrunch, Fast Company, the New York Times, and so many more. As well as landing successes with established television and radio placements, like CNN, CNBC, FOX, and NPR.

With over 300 years of combined experience, the Otter team offers a wide range of public relation-based services to meet the needs of their clients such as garnering media relations, establishing brand authority, media training, digital marketing, online reputation management, and crisis communications management.

“Our team is made up of fantastic and talented publicists, writers, and marketers. We’re focused on providing the best service to our clients and are just as excited as them when they succeed,” commented co-founder Dr. Feldman. “We’ve come a long way from the two friends building a public relations firm in an apartment just before a pandemic. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come!”

For more information about OtterPR, or to schedule a free consult, visit otterpr.com.

