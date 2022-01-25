Otter PR Ranked #1 Public Relations Firm In The US

Among 5,507 public relations firms in the United States, Clutch recently ranked Otter Public Relations as the number one agency for 2022. Otter PR began in 2019 by co-founders, Scott Bartnick and Dr. Jay Feldman, who together spearheaded the company’s growth to include a growing staff with locations in Orlando, Florida, and the Tampa Bay area, while catering to over 100 clients from all parts of the world.
“We’re very proud of this huge accomplishment for Otter. It speaks to our passion and direction as we look forward to improving and growing better each day,” stated Bartnick.
Continuing to elevate thought leaders and companies in their respective industries, Otter PR clients have been featured in top-tier publications such as Entrepreneur, Forbes, Inc., TechCrunch, Fast Company, the New York Times, and so many more. As well as landing successes with established television and radio placements, like CNN, CNBC, FOX, and NPR.
With over 300 years of combined experience, the Otter team offers a wide range of public relation-based services to meet the needs of their clients such as garnering media relations, establishing brand authority, media training, digital marketing, online reputation management, and crisis communications management.
“Our team is made up of fantastic and talented publicists, writers, and marketers. We’re focused on providing the best service to our clients and are just as excited as them when they succeed,” commented co-founder Dr. Feldman. “We’ve come a long way from the two friends building a public relations firm in an apartment just before a pandemic. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come!”
For more information about OtterPR, or to schedule a free consult, visit otterpr.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Otter PR
Contact Person: Erica Torres
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1(800)648-6854
Address:100 S Pine St 110
City: Orlando
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: www.OtterPR.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Otter PR Ranked #1 Public Relations Firm In The US
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.