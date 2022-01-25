New children's book "Sushi's Journey Home" by Teresa Bertke is released. This story is of a baby raccoon who embarks on a journey in an attempt to find her forever home.

“Sushi’s Journey Home” by Teresa Bertke has been released worldwide. This 26-page children’s story follows Sushi, a baby raccoon with half a tail that finds herself hungry and without a home. Through a series of mischievous adventures, she ends up in the loving care of Miss Kate. The two make quite a pair, and Sushi finally finds a happy home full of her favorite things. Co-authored by Priscilla Pruitt, this fun and light hearted children’s story teaches young people about the beautiful gift of adoption, the importance of persistence, and the power of caring for one another.

The story also includes a message of caring for animals of all kinds, especially young critters who may be injured or left to fend for themselves. At the end of the book, readers will even find a few photos of the real-life Sushi!

Sushi’s Journey Home (ISBN: 9798985010497) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram.

From the back cover:

Follow little Sushi on her courageous journey in an attempt to find a forever family. This mischievous baby raccoon is very unique in her own way. This story is full of outdoor adventure, mishaps, and most all love. Will there be an adoption in Sushi’s future?

About the author:

Teresa has a passion for teaching others the importance of caring for injured and orphaned animals which ultimately led her to become a licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator. Teresa is a Fire Fighter-Paramedic and lives in Southern Michigan with her husband Don. She has to two grown sons and seven grandchildren. This book is being dedicated to: Oakley, Deegan, Braeleigh, Gunner, Jaxsen, Skylar, and Maverick.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

