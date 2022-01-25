Looking Back on the Instagraphics Creative Agency Summit

Sacramento – January 25, 2022 – Instagraphics revisits Creative Agency Summit, a virtual networking event hosted on Dec. 10 and featuring industry leaders in the fields of design, videography, sales, and more.
Instagraphics is proud to announce the resounding success of the first-ever Creative Agency Summit hosted virtually on Dec. 10. The Creative Agency Summit brought together the best minds in the business world to share their wisdom and industry experience with creatives from around the globe. From sales experts to top designers, each speaker presented valuable, actionable information to help attendees build better brands, better businesses, and better lives.
The Creative Agency Summit featured keynotes from twelve industry icons, breakout sessions for group discussions, and engagement activities to elevate the virtual conference and help attendees understand, retain, and implement the knowledge presented by such high-caliber speakers as:
• Forbes Riley: Celebrity host, sales expert, and speaker
• Bryan Ferre: Design expert, speaker, and author
• Adrian Boysel: Design expert, speaker, and CEO
• Cody Cottle: Motivational speaker and CEO
• Kate Hancock: International speaker and CEO
• Stanley Vaganov: Designer and branding expert
• Taylor Douglas: Speaker and branding expert
• Raul Lopez Jr.: Motivational speaker and CEO
• Steve Werner: Story-Selling expert and speaker
• Chris McKinzie: Marketing expert and CMO
• Justin Stephens: Speaker and CEO
• Chris Middleton: Tax strategist and CEO.
Attendees of the Instagraphics Creative Agency Summit were the first to learn of the upcoming Instagraphics program launch, featuring access to the exclusive Circle networking group and one-on-one mentorship to help creative agency owners reach new heights. A recording of the event will be available for purchase in the near future for all those who were unable to attend the event live.
To stay informed about upcoming events and networking opportunities with the hundreds of creative professionals that make up the Instagraphics community, join the Instagraphics Pro Group on Facebook. To secure a place in the Instagraphics program, join the waitlist here.
Media Contact
Company Name: Instagraphics Pro
Contact Person: Adrian Boysel
Email: Send Email
Phone: 916-905-0551
Address:661 McBean Park Dr
City: Lincoln
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://instagraphics.com/
