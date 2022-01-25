Meet Young Kelly Watson, An African American Woman Who Made Her Way To 100k A Season Through Her Tax Preparation Business

Nobody knows how to prepare for tax season like the tax queen herself, Ms. Kelly Watson. In 2012, she launched watson tax service from her home and has been helping the community while growing her tax business every season. for the past decade this independent 33-year-old woman has been helping people get the most of their tax return.

Watson has been an inspiration to her community. Her service has helped local people in her community each tax season. Not only has she been an inspiration to her community, she has also shown many young african american women that they too can be their own success story.

The Tax Queen Prepares For Another Season

Kelly Watson is preparing for her 10 year business anniversary and many people in her community are ready to celebrate this milestone with her. Starting her own business was something she has always dreamed of and she loves knowing that she is making a difference for the people in her community. As an entrepreneur, Watson has also been a go-getter and has aimed to smash every goal she sets for herself. Since launching her business, Watson has increased her earnings to $100K per tax season. However, this didn’t happen overnight. Watson put a lot of hard work and dedication into her company to make it grow into a successful operation. As the tax queen continues to provide her services to the community, her company continues to thrive.

Watson is the real deal when it comes to doing taxes the right way. They don’t call her the tax queen for no reason. Before launching her company, Watson wanted to make sure she was fully prepared and educated to do a good job for her community.

She has earned her degrees in Business Management, Business Technology, and Marketing Management. She has also taken additional courses to earn her certification, in Human Resource Specialist and Entrepreneurship. According to Watson, there is no such thing as too much education. As of today, this brain and beauty is set to release her webinar course called ‘100K Season” teaching others on how to establish and build a tax preparation company.

Learn More About Tax Queen Kelly Watson

Kelly Watson wants to help more people stay prepared for tax season. She is active on social media and encourages her followers to engage with her as she share many tax tip. Anyone who is interested in learning more about Watson and her tax services can find her on all social media outlets @taxproqueen & https://www.instagram.com/taxproqueen

Media Contact

Company Name: PRshouts

Contact Person: Carlton Bynum II

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 302-3311

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://PRshouts.com/

