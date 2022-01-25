BrandPush Delivers Effective Press Release Services To Help Businesses Grow Their Brand

BrandPush prides itself as being more than a standard press release distribution organization. By offering an opportunity for small businesses, entrepreneurs, multinational corporations, and freelancers to tape into the power of 200-plus news outlets, it’s much easier for a big idea to get noticed.
Most press releases announce a specific event or idea. Today’s businesses can leverage the attention that comes from a PR while structure information in a straightforward manner. All a company needs to get started is a topic, a link, and contact details. From there, BrandPush can accept quotes and images or embed YouTube videos into the content.
Any newsworthy topic qualifies as the foundation for a new press release. It can even be a general announce that talks about the advantages, features, or qualities of the products or services offered. It can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to have a single article or release published on a high-authority website, but it isn’t that way with BrandPush. One distribution cycle provides the benefits of our existing news connections, affordable pricing, and a friendly support team that’s ready to serve each need.
The articles published by BrandPush typically stay active for a minimum of 90 days. But most publications continue to remain active on news sites for two years or more. The best practice for search engine optimization (SEO) marketing is to place at least one press release into the distribution stream monthly to ensure continued attention to a brand occurs.
BrandPush uses two distribution options for clients to consider. The Popular News Network works well for most announcements, including affiliates with USA Today and Fox. An Alternative News Network provides support for cryptocurrencies, supplements, and other niche categories for an added fee. Some subject limitations may apply for some industries, although most content is accepted.
Although most larger news sites tend to publish nofollow links, typically the smaller ones use do-follow ones for additional organic marketing benefits. Most clients see a traffic boost after the first month, especially when leads come from high-authority sites that use the information submitted to create publishable content for their readership. Nofollow links through this process can deliver targeted traffic in ways that other marketing opportunities cannot offer.
BrandPush offers better visibility. In return, businesses and entrepreneurs can increase their lead generation opportunities. That’s a recipe that often leads to more sales because the information reaches nearly 100 million visitors per month with the available distribution channels.
BrandPush Reviews
BrandPush has been reviewed by many well known Digital Markters and Agencies. “I wish I knwe this before starting my Digital Marketing Agency” says Domenic, a well known Digital Marketer on YouTube and TikTok. Many more similar reviews of BrandPush can be found on TrustPilot.
Alexander on TrustPilot, says that he decided to try the PR service of Brand Push after seeing an ad on Facebook. “I saw a Facebook Ad for this service and was a bit skeptical as the price is really low for this kind of service. I used to pay $1000 previously. However, these guys exceeded my expectations and the quality of work is amazing! Will definitely come back!.”
About BrandPush
BrandPush provides press release distribution services to businesses of all sizes. Publishing on high-traffic news sites allows for more brand recognition opportunities while attracting qualified leads and building consumer networks. It only takes seven days to achieve the exposure increases that can lead to more sales opportunities.
Anyone interested in using BrandPush’s PR service can use the coupon code FREE10 to get a $10 discount on the total price. More information is available at the company’s website https://www.brandpush.co
