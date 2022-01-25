Why Japanese Home Wear Has Become the New Staple in Home Luxury

Now that more and more people are spending time in the comfort of their homes, having high-quality home wear has become essential. And when it comes to quality and comfortability, people can expect nothing less from Japanese clothing. Designed in a classic silhouette, Himoriwabi Couture’s premium home wear – the Samue II – is guaranteed to take one’s home living experience to the next level.
Paying homage to the traditional Japanese work clothing worn by Zen monks, Himoriwabi Couture came up with the Samue II – a modern samue tailored in the classic samue style. Similar to the feeling of a soft and soothing embrace, wearing the Samue II provides maximum comfort and breathability to help people relax and unwind after a long day. It is even made with moisture-wicking premium cotton that is extremely light on the skin, silky smooth, and temperature neutral for all-day freshness. Not to mention it has an adjustable fit that makes it more flattering on the body.
When asked to describe the Samue II, the team behind Himoriwabi Couture said it’s hard to define. “It’s high-quality and long-lasting, but futuristic. It’s aesthetically pleasing, highly refined, and unique.”
Whether worn to lounge at home while doing everyday activities or as pajamas for sleeping, the Samue II promises luxurious comfort like no other.
More information about Himoriwabi Couture can be found at https://himoriwabicouture.com/.
About Himoriwabi Couture
Himoriwabi Couture is a Japanese-inspired clothing brand that offers premium Japanese home wear guaranteed to elevate people’s home living experiences.
Media Contact
Company Name: Himoriwabi Couture
Contact Person: Jennifer L
Email: Send Email
Country: Japan
Website: https://himoriwabicouture.com/
