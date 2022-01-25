Experienced Law Enforcement Officer Khalfani B. Yabuku Releases Book Titled "When The Thin Blue Line Begins To Blur"

Khalfani is investing more than 35 years of experience in law enforcement into the book to bridge the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Atlanta, Georgia – Author and experienced military and civilian law enforcement officer, Khalfani B. Yabuku, announces book titled “When The Thin Blue Line Begins To Blur.” The purpose of the book is to educate and enlighten law enforcement officials in the proper behaviors and conduct to develop better communication and relationships with the communities they serve. The book also serves as a “pulling back of the curtain” on the dynamics of police mentality for the average citizen.

The book details Khalfani’s experience working with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) in Atlanta, Georgia, including his struggles to see that officers adhere to the best security, safety, fairness and constitutionality standards in his 28 years working in the department. Readers will experience real-life action and interaction between a law enforcement officer and his efforts to help correct the wrongdoings and unfavorable systemic practices and policies that pit APD officers against the people they swore to serve and protect.

When The Thin Blue Line Begins To Blur is available for purchase on the www.whenthethinbluelinebeginstoblur.com official website, with links to Amazon, Nook, Kobo, and Smashwords. The 297-page memoir contains 86,000 words and is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook. Author, police commander, and certified Shao-Lin Kung-Fu/TaiChi Instructor, Khalfani B. Yabuku, has written the book in simple English and a way that makes it easy for every reader to understand, no matter their level of literacy. Browse through the 25 chapters one after the other and experience life lessons, policing courage, adventures, and the true intentions of a man who tried to influence the system in a positive way for the benefit of all. Of course, there were confrontations and refusal to change, which is expected. But with wisdom and experience, Khalfani pulls through.

There is no better time for the APD and the entire US police force to embrace a book like When The Thin Blue Line Begins To Blur more than right now. Tensions are escalating, and simple situations that could be resolved are turning into bloody confrontations that lead to serious injuries and death. Yes, the police are faced with many challenges, but with the right education, information and re-acclimation from experienced cops and leadership, things will get better.

Khalfani B. Yabuku has written this book to help create a positive impact and help law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve better connect and interact. Apart from law enforcement, citizens, lovers of true crime stories, and cultural studies and sociology students and experts would benefit greatly from reading the book.

For more information on the book and ways to purchase it, please visit http://www.whenthethinbluelinebeginstoblur.com/.

About Khalfani B. Yabuku

Khalfani B. Yabuku is a law enforcement officer with 35 years of experience. He spent 14 years in the US Army as a Military Police Officer, Criminal Investigator and Counter-Terrorism Special Agent. He joined the APD in 1984 and retired in 2011. In addition, Khalfani is a certified fitness, martial arts and firearms instructor and owner of Atlanta-based Triple F Training, LLC (tripleftraining.com), which provides training for individuals and professional communities in fitness, self-defense and firearms techniques.

