POP Guy & Imagine Dragons Enter the Metaverse with a brand new NFT

POP Guy collaborates with the famous Vegas-based pop band, Imagine Dragons and is ready to launch a series of products. The two are releasing a “POP Guy” NFT in the mid of February on the Solana blockchain, smashing Asia and the metaverse with a modish NFT collection. The non-fungible tokens are designed pixelated with a bunch of unique avatars available.
This crossover boosts creativity as it involves two parties from distinct fields. Other than releasing the tokens in spring, the partners are commencing to launch a virtual concert at Q2, between April and June. This may be an exhilarating news for all of the fans of Imagine Dragons.
The collaboration between POP Guy and Imagine Dragons is not limited to an NFT and a virtual concert only. As the discussion is ongoing, it is expected to have more exclusive products and brands engaging in the diverse market soon.
“POP Guy” is releasing in less than a month. Make sure to catch up with all the latest news by joining the Discord channel https://discord.gg/popguy. Up-to-date information and announcements can be found in the Discord channel. Stay tuned and keep up with the ready-to-launch products.
Media Contact
Company Name: POP Guy
Email: Send Email
Country: HongKong
Website: https://popguy.io/
